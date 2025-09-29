A local man who could easily win a Justin Bieber lookalike competition surprisingly sounded like the late South African rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

AKA, known for hits such as Fela in Versace and Don't Forget to Pray , died in February, 2023 after he and his friend, celebrity chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, were gunned down outside a restaurant in Durban

James added his own verse to one of AKA's songs, which was featured on his posthumously released album, and people on the internet couldn't believe how similar the Cape Town-based musician sounded to the rapper

A Cape Town man looked like Justin Bieber but sounded like AKA. Images: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images, @jamessweetnam1 / TikTok, Gallo Images / Getty Images

A Cape Town-based musician named James Sweetnam stunned the internet when he bore a striking resemblance to multi-award-winning Canadian singer Justin Bieber. However, he left more jaws on the floor when he sounded exactly like the late South African rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

On 28 September, 2025, James took to his TikTok account and uploaded a video of himself adding a verse to AKA's song Lemons (Lemonade), which features Nasty C. The song was added to Fela in Versace hitmaker's fourth studio album, Mass Country, which was posthumously released after he was gunned down outside a restaurant in Durban on 10 February, 2023.

James, who is also a guitarist and producer, gave the song a unique twist by singing about thanking God and living life.

Justin Bieber lookalike stuns with AKA voice

Several members from the digital crowd hurried to the comment section to reiterate the fact that James looked like Bieber but sounded like AKA.

South Africans were surprised when they heard the Justin Bieber lookalike sounding like AKA. Image: Oliver Helbig

@justme_migs, who was in utter disbelief after watching the video, stated under the TikTok post:

"From Justin to AKA. This is AI."

@meganvandenheever was just as puzzled and shared:

"Seeing Justin, hearing Kiernan. I'm so confused."

James impressed @gomolee_, who said:

"Your tone is fire. Get someone to write for or with you."

An entertained @mr_ns5090 pleaded with the man:

"Drop one song, please. I will support you."

Referring to the late rapper Riky Rick, who took his own life at 34 on 23 February, 2022, @ncumoluhlemamfene34 wrote to the public:

"Riky said, 'We don't die, we just multiply.' This is proof of what he said."

@kas.snow_ remarked with a laugh:

"Just a bit of seasoning is needed, that's all."

@whitneynkosi added in the comment section:

"In MEGA we trust. May his soul rest in peace."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

