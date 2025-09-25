Former music executive Nota Baloyi has stirred controversy surrounding the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Anele Tembe

In a resurfaced video, Baloyi, who was a guest on The Daily Podcast with Wealth , claimed that he accompanied the late rapper to the mortuary

Nota's sentiments rocked social media, and peeps dragged him for making such claims, which cannot be proven to be true or not

South African personality Nota Baloyi has once again stirred controversy. This time, a resurfaced video where he discussed the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Anele Tembe has gone viral.

In 2023, following the shocking death of rapper AKA on 10 February, Baloyi went to The Daily Podcast with Wealth, where he spoke about the rapper's relationship with his late fiancée, Nelli Tembe.

Nota, in the video posted on X by @ThisIsColbert, claimed that he accompanied AKA to the mortuary to view Anele's body following her passing in Cape Town. According to EWN at the time, Tembe fell from the 10th floor of a hotel building. Baloyi claimed that the Fela In Versace hitmaker could not shake off the image he saw of Anele after the fatal jump.

"When we were viewing her body, he even touched her. She was cold. He viewed her body, and they had stitched her up nicely. She looked proper," he said.

This would not be the first time Nota placed himself at the centre of AKA's death. Just days after the rapper was shot, he was honoured with a massive billboard, which Nota claimed was his doing.

In addition to that, while Mzansi searched for answers, Nota made explosive accusations and pointed fingers at the rapper's friends. He even roped in rapper K.O and his brother, who was among the people who were with the rapper that night. He said his friends were involved in the assassination. But, he then revealed that he had to go into hiding, fearing for his life after "revealing too much."

What Mzansi has to say about Nota's video

Social media users dragged Nota again, in reaction to the video and his overall behaviour online.

@AfrikaPhan91131 stated:

"Whatever Nota is on is not good. So the body at the morgue was supposed to be warm?"

@KuGompo exclaimed:

"It’s amazing that we can all tell that this guy is lying! Was it necessary though!"

@_officialMoss laughed:

"This guy lies so easily."

@dbn_gk questioned:

"Are boyfriends and fiancés whatever allowed to view? I thought outside doctors and morticians they need a confirmed close relative to accompany even the police."

@Mabizo Mbuyisa asked:

"So yena he was expecting her to be warm in the mortuary?"

