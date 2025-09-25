After news circulated that Tebogo G. Mashego had been arrested, allegedly for defamation, the real reason behind his arrest has come to light

The amapiano singer went viral following his outbursts on social media, dragging the likes of DJ Maphorisa, MaWhoo and more

Mzansi is divided on this, with some sympathising with the singer, while others are dragging him and assuming that he is harbouring resentment

Social media erupted when news circulated that Tebogo G. Mashego had been arrested. While initial reports suggested that this was due to defamation, the real reason behind the Biri Marung hitmaker's arrest has come to light.

On Wednesday, 24 September 2025, a video of Mashego getting thrown inside a police van trended on social media. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula alleged that this was due to the singer's outbursts on social media, where he dragged DJ Maphorisa for allegedly owing him R23 million. He also accused singer MaWhoo of being in a relationship with the Scorpion King member.

Why did Tebogo Mashego get arrested?

An X post from @CrimeWatch_RSA clarified the events surrounding Mashego and how he ended up at the back of the police van.

The page alleged that Mashego was violent towards people, with no reason being given. Bystanders called the police, and he was forcefully removed because he was allegedly resisting arrest.

"Tebogo G. Mashego has not been arrested. Information received indicates that he displayed an abnormal behaviour and allegedly acted violently, assaulting people without apparent cause. Laudium SAPS members were summoned to the scene and, in the interest of public safety, had to forcefully remove him from the community as he was visibly resisting."

This contradicts controversial blogger Musa Khawula's initial report, which suggested that he was taken away for defamation of character.

Peeps sympathised with the singer, while others dragged him. Below are some of the reactions online:

@RegoSmurf alleged:

"He is angry and feels let down by those he trusted. He was betrayed in the presence of his "safe circle" and we're worried by what he is saying and not concerned about what we know he is not saying."

@NtateWilliams asked:

"Violence isn't enough for jail time?"

@bradley_hallo questioned:

"That time you actually quoted a tweet from an inmate? Does this mean prisoners are now permitted to carry cellphones in jail? Truly, South Africa is nothing short of a cinematic spectacle."

@SthembiD claimed:

"He is on something that boy."

@Mk47_ stated:

"I have a question, why do cops always try to take phones away from us when we capture such yet won't do the same with journalists?"

@BathabileLethob alleged:

"Yeah I hear he was admitted at the hospital, the doctors are saying the boy lost his mind after conducting a mental evaluation on him."

MaWhoo reacts to Mashego's claims

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaWhoo took to Facebook to publicly respond to Tebogo G Mashego's allegations about her apparent relationship with DJ Maphorisa, directly addressing the controversy.

MaWhoo distanced herself from the speculations, and some fans seem to believe her.

