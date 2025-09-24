Biri Marung hitmaker Tebogo Mashego has allegedly been apprehended following his viral videos on his Instagram Stories

A video of Mashego being dragged inside a police van trended on social media on Wednesday, 24 September 2025

South Africans took to Maphepha Ndaba's Instagram post to comment on the Amapiano musician's alleged arrest

'Biri Marung' hitmaker Tebogo Mashego is apprehended by the SAPS. Image: Joy_Zelda

Source: Twitter

Rising star Tebogo Mashego, who is known for his hit song Biri Marung, has reportedly been arrested.

Mashego previously made headlines when he demanded R23 million from Scorpion Kings and dragged DJ Maphorisa on social media.

The Biri Marung star also trended on social media this week when he revealed that he was stuck in Nigeria and asked for donations online.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared a video on its Instagram account of Tebogo Mashego's reported arrest on Wednesday, 24 September 2025.

"Just In: @tebogogmashego arrested! Details of his arrest are still sketchy," said the blog.

Briefly News reached out to Mashego's management for a comment on Wednesday, 24 September 2025. We will give an update as soon as possible.

South Africans respond to a clip of Mashego getting arrested

Ele_lesego commented:

"The boy has been through a lot. This is painful to watch. He needs our prayers and some time to recover, not jail 😮🙏🏽."

Ts.madam_ responded:

"He manifested this😂. The tongue has power."

Angelsnailcare said:

"Our system, though. 😭😭😭Leave this guy alone, he’s been through a lot tlhe," (hey).

Mazwide3 wrote:

"He is still wearing the red jacket?"

Maletsatsi_kutlwano commented:

"No, this boy is on drugs, seriously, something happened in Nigeria."

Nompilo_maphalala said:

"He’s still wearing the same hoodie, guys. 😭What if!?"

Asnathnathipermlar replied:

"By the looks of things, I think he experimented with crystal meth, but I can be wrong. 😢😢😢😢."

_michael_press wrote:

"Did he bathe in the past 6 days? Doesn’t have the SA glow yet, never changed the clothes, been smoking since he landed yhooooo kunzima 😢."

X user @Mhlekazii_ also shared a clip of Mashego being apprehended by the South African police on Wednesday, 24 September 2025.

Entertainment channel @Channel.Est shared a video on Instagram of Mashego before he reportedly got arrested on Wednesday, 24 September 2025.

"What's new🟡: before he got arrested," the channel captioned the video.

In the video, the Amapiano artist is seen throwing a bottle of alcohol on the ground before walking to a car.

South Africans react to Mashego's clip before his arrest

SweateGawd reacted:

"Guys, we might be joking about it and enjoying this, but something is off here. 👀🤔"

Realeboga__ wrote:

"Yes, many of these guys are into that stuff."

tshepitee_00 commented:

"Now, everyone who hates G. Mashego is Illuminati. 😭😂"

SA is not surprised by 'Biri Marung' hitmaker Tebogo Mashego's arrest. Images: Joy_Zelda and southafricandly

Source: Twitter

