Sol Phenduka finally broke his silence to respond to Nota Baloyi's recent allegations against him

The former music executive accused Phenduka of scamming him out of thousands, even sharing proof of the alleged transaction

Sol merely laughed at Nota's allegations and led an army of supporters to ridicule his supposed made-up story

Sol Phenduka addressed Nota Baloyi’s fraud allegations. Images: Solphendukaa, lavidaNOTA

Source: Twitter

South African radio personality Sol Phenduka weighed in on the allegations made against him by Nota Baloyi.

The former music executive turned podcaster accused Sol of scamming after paying him for a job.

According to Nota, he booked and paid the Diqabang hitmaker to host his event, only for Sol to show up but refuse to do the job he was booked to do.

When asked about the allegations on 23 September 2025, Sol gave a cheeky response and sarcastically encouraged Nota to open a case against him. He used laughing emojis to mock him further:

"He has the receipts; he must open a case. Criminality isn't good. Criminals should be behind bars, not out here podcasting and tweeting amongst us."

Sol Phenduka challenged Nota Baloyi to open a case against him for allegedly scamming him. Images: Solphendukaa, lavidaNOTA

Source: Twitter

And receipts he had. Accompanying Nota's allegations was a screenshot of a bank transaction dated 27 May 2022, referenced SOL MBA HOST for R15,000. Though he claimed to have gotten over the situation, Nota said Sol never apologised for letting him down.

Sadly, no one in Sol's online community believed these allegations and took to the comment section to question Nota's credibility.

Read Sol's Twitter (X) response below:

What did social media say?

Fans joked about opening a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the matter further. Read their comments below:

zozombiko said:

"@Solphendukaa, we need a commission to verify these allegations, my guy, and @ChrisExcel102 would be the chairman."

LeratoPillayZA was curious:

"Give us the juice, please, warapeneed?"

16ishoot_sa laughed:

"Sol is sure this won't stick 'cause Nota said he did arrive at the venue."

out_soon_ offered:

"I’m willing to do a commission of enquiry for both of y’all. I want to get to the bottom of this issue."

soldaat_mohau suggested:

"Ntate Mkhwanazi and the Task Team should look into this matter. In fact, the matter should be considered in the commission."

sirhighbreed wrote:

"I’m familiar with these tactics. You know that he has proof, but it’s not enough to stand in court."

my_princen responded:

"You need to break it down on the podcast."

Social media weighed on Sol Phenduka's response to Nota Baloyi. Images: Solphendukaa, lavidaNOTA

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others grilled Sol for allegedly scamming Nota:

Thuto277527 asked:

"Why couldn't you just host his event like he asked? You have always been weird about Nota."

Dashy_President was curious:

"Why did you scam him?"

MveloZulu88 added:

"The point is you scammed him!"

Sol Phenduka calls out Cyril Ramaphosa

In more Sol Phenduka updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to his reaction to the latest Madlanga Commission Hearing.

The podcaster called out President Cyril Ramaphosa after he was accused of participating in some troubling and corrupt operations, and Sol demanded that Ramaphosa also testify in the Hearing.

Source: Briefly News