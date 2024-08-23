Podcaster Sol Phenduka is excited after his song Diqabang reached 1 million Spotify streams

The hit Amapiano song touches on family feuds, and it features the vocals of Xamoh Xaba

Taking to X, Sol thanked people for listening to the song and for helping it reach such a remarkable milestone

Sol Phenduka is over the moon after his song Diqabanga reached an important milestone on Spotify.

Sol Phenduka is excited for 1 Million Spotify streams for 'Diqabang'.

Source: Getty Images

Sol thanks Mzansi for a million streams

Taking to X, podcaster Sol Phenduka revealed that Diqabang has now been streamed 1 million times on Spotify.

The hit Amapiano song features Khathapillar, Smash SA, and Kamoh Xaba, the vocalist. In his post, Sol thanked Mzansi for listening to his song.

"Thank you so much for listening," he wrote.

More about Diqabang

The song speaks about family feuds and the conflicts which arise. On YouTube, under the Podcast And Chill with MacG channel, Sol wrote:

"Diqabang is more than just a song; it’s a narrative that resonates with many, shedding light on the often-unspoken issues that occur within families. The track explores the complexities and emotional depth of familial relationships, highlighting the pain and turmoil that can come from conflicts."

Mzansi gives the song a thumbs up

Netizens love the song. This is what they said about it:

@lesleymoletsane said:

"This is a banger song. Who is here for the chorus? Most of us relate. Thanks for showing love to Sol, bro. You are a true G"

@sesothomusichub2503 added:

"All Basotho, Lesotho, Freestate and all over the world, stand up and let’s support our own!"

@reitumetsekuoape5930 shared:

"Came here because of Romeo Makota's performance at 'Maletsunyane Falls, Semonkong Lesotho what a baannggeerr."

@mzwandile5248 said:

"When you hear kids playing in the background when a song starts you just know it's going to be a banger."

Sol Phenduka buys new car after accident

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka recently purchased a new car after he was involved in an accident in Johannesburg.

A video clip of the DJ and podcaster being given his brand-new Kia car was shared by an online user. Peeps flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the star.

