Chippa United defensive midfielder Andile Jali shared a video of him feeding his cattle

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder received praise online for showing off his herds of cattle

Fans lauded him, saying he is setting an example for other sports players, advising them to make long-term investments

Andile Jali posted an inspirational video showing off his cattle. Image: @andilejali_15

Source: Instagram

Andile Jali shows off cattle

The Chippa United defensive midfielder recently posted a video on Instagram of himself feeding his cattle. The celebrated soccer player has a farm in Port Elizabeth ever since joining the agriculture business, and he shared a motivational quote for his fans.

"Protect your heart, beliefs and thoughts. Align them to what God says about you. You are blessed, beautiful in and out and wonderfully made."

Watch the clips below:

People praise Andile Jali for venturing in Agriculture

Fans of the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder praised him reacting to his video where he is feeding and caring for his cattle herds.

Many people who commented said Andile Jali is setting an example for other sports players, advising them to make long-term investments for when they retire

dj naves joked:

"Bro, I want to go an pay lobola. Give me some cattle."

amukelani_masango praised:

"Football Is the Short Course, Farming Is An Life Time Course."

mtura12' gushed:

"You are doing the right thing. I am very proud of you my friend."

xoliemthethwa laughed:

"You have the whole KC squad huh?"

dj_kanyane' added:

"Why are u kicking the cows food? You see what football did to you Mhlekazi?"

genqele_lophuthu_shandu added:

"This is nice to see. You are really setting an example to the other players."

ash_o_mac_ praised:

"MkhayA home boy straight from Matatiele."

Andile on where his soccer career stands

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi's Midfielder Andile Jali recently shared that he would continue his soccer playing career while he was in search of a new club after leaving Moroka Swallows.

The 34-year-old midfielder is well-loved in Mzansi after representing Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns while also playing in Belgium. Fans took to social media to say the veteran midfielder still has something to offer.

