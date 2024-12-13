The South African social media influencers Somizi Mhlongo, Robot Boii and Bontle Modiselle bagged a new deal

The three stars were recently announced as the new brand ambassadors of All Gold Tomato Sauce

The news of the new ambassadors was posted on social media by the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela

The South African entertainment industry is growing as more influencers bag new deals left, right and centre.

Recently, Somizi Mhlongo, Bontle Modiselle and Robot Boii bagged the same deal as they were unveiled as the new brand ambassadors of All Gold Tomato Sauce.

In November 2024, Mhlongo also bagged a deal with Kota Festival as he was announced as their ambassador for a year.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news about the three-star new deal on his Twitter (X) page.

The post reads:

"BRANDS: RobotBoii, Bontle, and Somizi bag a tomato sauce deal. The trio has been announced as the brand ambassadors for All Gold Tomato Sauce’s summer campaign. This week, the campaign culminated with the launch of a new fun and interactive TikTok dance challenge titled All Gold Dance Challenge."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the news

Shortly after it was announced that the three influencers had bagged the same deal, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@zuni_hun_yrr said:

"Great collaboration for All Gold sauce."

@FortunateKgomo wrote:

"SA doesn't have fresh talent."

@mayizukiswe_m replied:

"Haiboo, Bontle Modiselle is now a pantsula."

@JustRefiloe_ commented:

"The 90s are definitely coming back we are dancing for food once again."

@PebetsiKatli mentioned:

"Waitsi if they gave malume Leagan and other fresh influencers, it wouldn’t have been so nice. Where’s the versatility in 3 dancers,?"

