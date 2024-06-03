Former Big Brother Mzansi housemates Makhekhe, Sinaye, Mich, Yolanda, Mich and Zee scored big

The S'ya Mosha contestants were recently announced as the new brand ambassadors of Mzansi Magic

Sharing with Briefly News, Zee said that she is excited about bagging this opportunity and that she is eager to explore it further

‘BB Mzansi’ stars Makhekhe, Yolanda, Mich and Sinaye recently scored big. Image: @_zintlezee, @yolandamukondi_international, supplied

When you get an opportunity, grab it with both hands, as Makhekhe, Yolanda, Sinaye, Mich, and Zee did.

BB Mzansi stars named Mzansi Magic brand ambassadors

Social media has been buzzing about the Big Brother Mzansi S'ya Mosha contestants after McJunior won the competition and cashed in a whopping R2 million.

Recently, some housemates, Makhekhe, Yolanda, Sinaye, Mich, and Zee, were named the new Mzansi Magic brand ambassadors. The channel on their Instagram page shared the announcement and wrote:

"Listen, #SyaMosha with your @bigbromzansi housemates! @tshepo__tau, @_sinaye , @mich_mazibuko. @yolandamukondi__international, and @_Zintlezee_ are taking over @mzansimagic, Mzansi Wethu, Mzansi Magic Music ,and @channelotv as new brand ambassadors."

Sharing with Briefly News, Zee said that she is excited about bagging this opportunity and that she is eager to explore it further:

"My initial reaction was a mix of excitement and humility. It was incredibly rewarding to be acknowledged for my influence and alignment with the brand's values. I was eager to delve into the opportunity further, seeing the potential for mutual growth and the chance to connect with a broader audience."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the announcement

Many netizens on social media reacted to the former housemates being the new brand ambassadors of Mzansi Magic. See some of the comments below:

booisimthandile wrote:

"Congratulations @yolandamukondi__international."

zuki_lamani commented:

"Love it for you baby @_zintlezee_."

tsi9038 mentioned:

"@_zintlezee_ so proud of you Queen."

bridgette_kamza replied:

"Congratulations @_zintlezee_ and @_sinaye. God is Good and better than them,, Congratulations By Adah play this song on repeat."

thulisatiya responded:

"Gods timing? Congratulations bestie @_zintlezee_"

gigi.lynx shared:

"Congratulations to the unstoppable duo @_sinaye @_zintlezee_"

Mpumi and Liema discuss relationships with Jareed

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Liema and Mpumi discussing their relationships with Jareed.

The ladies concluded that their former boo was using them to get ahead, but his strategy failed dismally.

