'BB Mzansi' has announced its season four finalists. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Big Brother Mzansi season is nearing its end as six housemates out of the 23 vibrant contestants remain at the house fighting for the R2 million grand prize.

Social media has been buzzing after housemate Willy was evicted from the house days after housemate Liema left the show with a whooping R250k cheque in her bag after making the decision in the fate room.

Recently Big Brother Mzansi announced on their social media pages this season's finalist. Housemates Papa Ghost, Mpumi, Zee, Makhekhe, Sinaye and McJunior are the remaining contestants on the show who are fighting for the R2 million grand prize.

They wrote:

"Makhekhe, McJunior, Mpumi, PapaGhost, Sinaye, and Zee are all in the running to be your #SyaMosha winner next week Sunday. Their fate rests in your hands.Voting is now open."

See the post below:

Fans root for their favourite housemate

Many viewers of the show shared on social media whom they are rooting for to win the R2 million prize. See some of the comments below:

@BossruuRuphus wrote:

"Isukile.We are not sleeping. I hope you guys are ready to vote. Makhekhe for the 2M!"

@max_ipray said:

"Khekheleza all the way."

@mcjunior_bbm shared:

"NA WE DEY HERE! MCFORCE FAMILY, let's murder our last voting week.Yhooooooo! Thank you for voting for MCJUNIOR on my knees saying thank you, and God bless."

@SlagoLefalatsa responded:

"All my votes go to Zeeeelioness for 2m."

@RuvimboMel94 shared:

"ZEE MONEY, LETS GO."

@PhinaTwala replied:

"Everyone is happy to be in the final but Makhekhe tops it for me...he's really appreciating it."

Mpumi and Liema discuss relationships with Jareed

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Liema and Mpumi discussing their relationships with Jareed.

The ladies concluded that their former boo was using them to get ahead, but his strategy failed dismally.

Source: Briefly News