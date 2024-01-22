Season four of Big Brother Mzansi kicked off on Sunday, 21 January 2024

The reality TV show also introduced their new 23 vibrant housemates

Netizens have set their eyes on their favourites already on social media

Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 kicked off on Sunday, 21 January 2023. Image: Supplied

The highly-anticipated reality show Big Brother Mzansi promised to bring you vibrant housemates, drama, and vibes. On Sunday, 21 January the 23 contestants that will be leaving together for the next 70 days have been revealed.

Big Brother Mzansi season four kicks off

Big Brother Mzansi season four has kicked off, and it is already on top of the trending list on X, formerly Twitter. On Sunday, 21 January 2024, the first epic live show of the reality TV show premiered on Mzansi Magic, showcasing the 23 contestants that will be bringing the heat, drama and everything 24/7.

The contestants are Makhekhe, Chuenzaa, Bravo B, Young Pappi, Papaghost, Mich, Mcjunior, Sinaye, Willy, Jareed, Taki, Mpumi, Lerato, Meelay, Yolanda, Els, Pale, Sammy M, Mali, Zee, Liema, Faheema, and Neo.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels, shared with Briefly News:

"Big Brother S’ya Mosha disrupts the usual patterns, establishing a new standard and aiming to become the most unforgettable season by challenging and deviating from the anticipated.

"While viewers are accustomed to the typical Big Brother experience and believe they know what to anticipate each season, this season aims to challenge those expectations, shattering preconceptions and exceeding viewers' anticipations. Let the games commence!"

SA reacts to BB Mzansi Season four

See some of the tweets from fans of the reality TV show below:

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"When Yolanda describes her type of guys she likes. Papa Ghost keeps on saying “ I am that type of guy” I see his game."

@Mdzurai_Msibi tweeted:

"Jareed is slowly losing his American accent."

@Jabu_Macdonald shared:

"Young Papi has a story for everything."

@Precious_Lebo_ complimented:

"Zee hunnnyy ❤️ such a pretty lady."

@RobinRed_ commented:

"Liema is a natural beauty."

@kheswa_thenjiwe mentioned:

"Jareeds accent is changing slowly but surely he’ll be speaking like a South African tomorrow."

@RanksAfrica replied:

"Liema is the blend of beauty and pure Art. One housemate you’d definitely look out for..."

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"Young Papi was lying a lot last night."

Themba Broly attacked by hitmen

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Themba Broly revealing that hitmen attacked him.

The media personality posted a video battered and bruised, saying someone wants them dead. Netizens were convinced that the attack was a result of Themba doing Mpho Wa Badimo dirty, leading to their messy breakup.

