Big Brother Mzansi season 4: Auditions, requirements, winnings

Fans of Big Brother Mzansi can now brace themselves for the competition’s fourth season, set to hit our screens next year, following the success of the show’s previous edition. Produced by M-Net and Endemol, the reality TV show brings more entertainment authenticity as the audience watches their favourite characters live.

The winner of Big Brother Mzansi season 4 will bag a cash prize of not less than R1 million.

On 11 October 2023, Mzansi Magic announced the show's return, which the channel promised to be bigger and better. The show’s selection team seeks fun-loving, creative, unique and outspoken individuals to participate in the 3-month competition.

What are the Big Brother Mzansi requirements?

To audition for the reality TV show, there are various eligibility requirements that all contestants must adhere to. They include:

One must be a legal resident or South African citizen with a valid ID or passport Must be at least 21 years old Must not be an employee of Endemol, M-Net, MultiChoice or any of the M.I.H. Group of companies One must not be related to an Endemol, M-Net, MultiChoice or any of the M.I.H. Group of companies employee Must be ready to travel and stay on the TV show for 90 days without contacting the outside world Must be educated One must be emotionally and mentally stable Must not have participated in any of the previous seasons of Big Brother Mzansi as a housemate Must have an active phone number One must have an active email address

Big Brother Mzansi's live broadcast will air on 21st January 2024 and run until 31st March 2024.

Big Brother Mzansi auditions and application steps

Do you have what it takes to captivate South Africa? If yes, then your moment has arrived. Big Brother Mzansi auditions are opening soon, and the registration process is simple.

Record a 2-minute video clip of yourself showing the panel what you are made of and explain why you deserve to be in the show's upcoming season.

Use a high-quality phone camera to make the video attractive enough for the panel to watch

Hold the camera firmly to avoid a blurry video, and if necessary, record with light to ensure the video is well-lit

To stand a better chance of winning the audition, quickly edit or redo the video if you notice any error

Hold the camera horizontally, not in portrait style, and ensure you put real-life examples or experiences when describing yourself

Make sure the video contains your name, email and phone number and avoid all forms of special video effects, filters, copyrighted and background music

Once done with the video recording and editing, log on to the official auditions page to fill out the online registration form and upload the video

Before beginning the submission process, carefully read and accept the terms and conditions

To audition for the reality TV show, there are various eligibility requirements that all contestants must adhere to.

All selected applicants will receive an email notification if they have been selected for the next audition phase

If chosen to live in the house, it is your responsibility to make any necessary arrangements with your employer and family in anticipation of your prolonged absence

It is important to note that the house is extensively outfitted with video and audio recordings to record and broadcast any activities in the rooms. Therefore, you will be observed at all times by the producer as well as the general public

Big Brother Mzansi castings in South Africa

The reality TV show's auditions will occur between 1st and 20th November, 2023. These will be conducted in phases whereby successful candidates receive a video call and proceed to Johannesburg for the face-to-face auditions.

Big Brother Mzansi’s live broadcast will air on 21st January 2024 and run until 31st March 2024.

How much is the Big Brother Mzansi winner prize?

Mzansi Magic announced the show's return on 11 October 2023.

The winner of Big Brother Mzansi season 4 will walk away with a cash prize of not less than R1 million, and it could be as high as a mouth-watering R2 million. In line with South African law, this prize is subject to taxation by the relevant authorities.

Big Brother Mzansi is highly anticipated, creating a buzz on various social media platforms leading to the season 4 premiere. Tune in to DStv Channel 161 to keep up with the competition’s eventual winner.

