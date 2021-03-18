Top 17 really scary phone numbers you should never call, ever

You have probably watched horror movies that got you scared of mysterious phone calls and were left wondering if such events happen in real life. Nothing scars the hell out of a person like a phone call sending them to a strange world where they cannot inform their loved ones about their whereabouts. People believe that the worst things can happen to you or your loved ones if you call or receive calls from some globally known scary phone numbers.

There are several phone digits out there that are so terrifying that you should avoid dialling them. However, if you are looking for a thrill and want to try, here is a list of numbers that people have claimed to get strange results when calling.

What are some scary phone numbers to call?

There have been many stories circulating about scary clown phone numbers. While it is difficult to verify the truth or accuracy of these stories, some of the phone digits have been associated with prank calls, hoaxes, or even urban legends. Below is a list of the top scary phone numbers to call when bored.

1. 1 (000) 000 0000: Asia

People believe that it is the dead's number. If he calls you, it means your deceased loved one wants to contact you. The male voice commands you to ask 15 people to call him or die within a week for defying his orders.

Do not call it because the dead do not have numbers. You might also develop a mental illness because the contact creates an illusion that you can reach out to the deceased loved ones you miss badly.

2. 0888 888 888: Bulgaria

The Bulgarian number claimed the lives of its three owners. These incidents shook the entire Brazil, where the victims were residing. The story got more interesting when the company that issued the line blocked it permanently.

3. 090 4444 4444: Japan

Call Sadoko's Cursed line in Japan at your own risk. Sadako is the main protagonist in the creepiest Japanese traditional folktale. The country's top telecommunications company, One Plus, skipped the number 4 series and released the plus 5 edition to ease tension.

Japanese believe that listening to strange noises drifting down the line will give you nightmares. Moreover, tragedy will strike your life within the same week you make the call. Your loved ones might die.

4. The Red Number: Pakistan

Pakistanis received alarming emails and text messages in 2007 about a Red Number call that damaged brain nerves because it had a high-frequency range.

Surprisingly, the emails and text messages were traced to different phone contacts and IDs. The government investigated the issue, but no one was held responsible. It dismissed the rumours, but the people never forgot the terrifying ordeal.

5. 999 9999: Thailand

If you wish to die now, call Thailand's phone number of death. It is said that some filmmakers created this insane narrative to promote a movie. Calling scary phone numbers like this one might send you to the future world or the past, but this has bittersweet consequences.

Make a wish because it will be fulfilled, although a deadly car crash will soon wipe you off the face of the earth. The myth is common among people residing in Thailand's urban setups.

6. 20202020: UK

What happens if you call 20202020? Do not be fooled into believing that it is the dead's contact. A book containing true ghost stories featured a story about scary phone numbers to call in the UK. The book narrates that in the 1970s UK, children could call this mysterious line free of charge via a pay phone.

The woman on the other end of the call would cry, "Help Me! Help Me! Susie's dying!" The devastated woman remained anonymous to date, and Susie must have died so many times if a million people called the line.

7. 1 (216) 333 1810: USA

You hear a daughter pleading with her mother to spare her life when you call 216 333 1810. The story further states that she gets locked in a room, and gunshot sounds fill the back end. A popular rock band used this tactic to get the world's attention. Call it now to find out the truth once and for all.

8. 1 (201) 404 2404: USA

Promoters of the movie Carrier thought they were brilliant when they set up this contract to market and advertise the film.

They never thought of the consequences because this number has severely negative effects on people's minds. After calling the contact, people received three petrifying messages: a shrieking scream, a ghostly song, and an eerie whisper.

9. 913 535 6280 or 207 536 8474: USA

Filmmakers turned Stephen King's novel into a blockbuster film named Alamo Drafthouse and implemented the old trick to push it towards supernatural success. These people came up with the scary Pennywise numbers, which are still one of the scary phone numbers to call in 2023.

What is Pennywise number? People would call the fictional Derry Police department using 913 535 6280 or 207 536 8474. You would listen to the sounds of Pennywise slaughtering a police officer. People dropped the calls with their faces turning red and muscles feeling numb. The phone contacts are still active today for you to text or call.

10. 408 634 2806: USA

Among the top scary phone numbers in 2023 that you should never call is the Red Room number. It is believed kidnappers will track your location if you call the digits or receive its call. They will torture and kill you and then air on the web video footage of your last minutes or days on earth.

11. 666 666 6666 or 1 (666) 666 66666 or 666: USA

These scary numbers to call were America's ghost numbers. What is a ghost phone number? It is a line you cannot track because it is not assigned to a physical location in the same area. If you call the lines or their variations, you will not find their records on your phone bills.

Strangely, they encountered strange things, including dreadful messages and noises. The dumbfounding stories about hell and the devil add flavour to the myths behind these numbers. Generations endlessly retell this story because almost all religions have a devil.

12. 828 756 0109: USA

A male voice makes loud noises on the other end. The noise sounds like a binary code, which tempts you to decode the secret death message. There are no known death cases so far from this contact. Experimenting with it might be safe but do not throw precautions to the wind.

13. 801 820 0263: USA

When you call or receive a call from this number, a man repeatedly counts numbers 1, 3, and 7, followed by someone calling your name, telling you what you are doing and where you are. It seems like he is tracking your phone.

14. 701 347 1936: USA

It is said that this cursed number will kill you within 24 hours of calling it. A man says for 32 seconds, "Votre toast, je peux vous le render." The sentence is part of a popular French song called Carmen by G. Bizet.

15. 407 -734-0254: USA

This is widely considered to be one of the most well-known ghost numbers. If you call this digits, you will allegedly be connected to Wrinkles, an infamous clown who lives in Naples, Florida.

According to legend, the clown will then appear at your party and prank your friends or even intimidate a misbehaving child. Others claim that the phone number is answered by a ghost who lives in the same city.

16. 828-756-0109: USA

A phone company in Marion, North Carolina, in McDowell County, about 100 kilometres west of Charlotte, owns this number. You may hear disturbing and blaring noises when dialling the number.

Callers also reported hearing a man frantically transmitting what appeared to be a binary message. When converted to text, this binary message spells out the word death.

17. 646-868-1844: USA

When you call this number, you will be greeted by an unusual voice. It is thought that if you hang up the phone, you will receive a text message with a jumbled combination of words within seconds.

Do not let these scary phone numbers rob you of your life. Although some stories are true, most are plain lies. Technological mishaps make phones release weird noises. Moreover, phone testing in the telecommunications industry is done using real numbers and recorded voices from real humans.

