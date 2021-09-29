A man whose phone number was used in a popular Netflix movie has got his phone ringing nonstop

Lovers of the show have been calling him when they realised that the phone number was not a randomly generated one

Netflix has advised the owner to change his personal line as there is nothing they could do to stop the situation

A man has received the biggest surprise in his life after his number was featured on a Netflix movie, called Squid Game.

In the movie, Actor Gong Yoo handed out a card to a character. What makes it interesting is that the number on the card is not fake but someone else's personal line in real life.

Change your number

The man said he has been receiving thousands of calls from the fans of the show and he is tired of the situation already.

According to Ladbible, Netflix said there is nothing they can do to salvage the situation since the movie is already live on the platform.

The streaming company said:

“We can’t do anything since it already went out and it’s not like we did it intentionally. Honestly, we think the only option is for you to change your number.”

Sue them, social media users advise

When the report was posted on Instagram, it attracted thousands of likes on the platform. below are some of the reactions:

sportbibleaustralia said:

"Wish it was my phone... my phone never rings."

_adam407 said:

"How do you not check a number before using it on a show."

17ferdi17 said:

"Oh netflix would be sued if that happened to me."

royal_fool_225 said:

"I mean why are people even calling it like bruh what."

