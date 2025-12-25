South African exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu wished Mzansi a merry Christmas in an Instagram video alongside her Ben 10

The socialite and media personality appeared joyous in the video as she shared a kiss with her man, who later tried to pick her up but seemingly could not manage her weight

Fans flooded the comments section with messages of well-wishes, as well as compliments for the media personality's physical appearance

Zodwa Wabantu and her Ben10 wished Mzansi a merry Christmas. Image: Zodwa Wabantu

South African exotic dancer and socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, took to Instagram to spread joy this festive season, showcasing her lively spirit.

In a heartwarming video, Zodwa Wabantu and her younger partner, affectionately known as her "Ben10," exchanged affectionate gestures, sending an endearing message of Christmas cheer to Mzansi.

In the lively clip, Zodwa Wabantu, who once threatened to sue a Durban doctor, smiles radiantly as she shares a kiss with her partner, who attempts a playful lift that results in humorous struggle, inciting laughter from onlookers.

This light-hearted moment not only highlights their chemistry but also exemplifies the festive mood shared by many during the holiday season.

Watch her full video on the post below:

Fans join the conversation

The comments section quickly filled with messages of love and appreciation from fans, who complimented Zodwa Wabantu’s stunning looks and her unwavering confidence.

Supporters expressed their well-wishes, creating a vibrant online community celebrating joy, love, and festive spirit together.

One user, @tmakinyane, commented:

"You have a beautiful body, Zodwa ❤️."

Another user, @kutloanoseuoe, wrote:

"You definitely have a type!"

@ruidkodi45 commented on the boyfriend's struggle to lift Zodwa Wabantu:

"Heavy weight, Zodwa. Emanyana [relax]."

@ds_nkosi seemed to address the boyfriend, writing:

"No, boi. Angeke ulunge [You can't manage this]. It's only us abafokazi [big guys] who can manage these things."

@angel144520 said:

"Enjoy your Xmas, sweetheart. Stay as beautiful as you are👏."

Who is Zodwa Wabantu?

Zodwa Wabantu is a well-known South African media personality, socialite, dancer, and entertainer.

Born on October 30, 1985, in Soweto, she rose to fame through her bold, high-energy dance performances, often in club settings and at events.

She's particularly famous (and controversial) for her signature style of performing without wearing underwear.

Her style of performance has generated massive attention, viral videos, and debates across social media and entertainment circles.

This approach led to her being banned from performing in Malawi in 2022 and deported from Zambia in 2018 over the explicit nature of her shows.

She started dancing professionally after leaving home young (around age 16), following personal hardships, including becoming an orphan at 11.

Her breakthrough came around 2016 at places like Durban's Eyadini Lounge, where her moves went viral.

Zodwa Wabantu started dancing professionally at the age of 16. Image: Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu explains why she went MIA

Zodwa Wabantu returned to the spotlight and gave an update on her life back in July of this year. Until then, the star had last posted content on social media on 20 December 2024, sparking worry among her fans.

Briefly News reported on Zodwa Wabantu's return that she had been undergoing a long and time-consuming sangoma initiation.

