Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo trended online after her picture went viral

The actress and radio presenter was praised for her beautiful body

While some praised her, other online users pointed out that her beauty was only external

Thembisa Mdoda was praised for her body. Image: Thembisa Mdoda

Celebrated South African actress, TV presenter, writer, and radio personality, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, trended on X after a photo showing her stunning body in a beige dress went viral.

A user by the handle @busisiwe_bubu posted the photo and opened the floor to varied user opinions about the actress who has appeared on shows like The Queen.

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, who got a new role on Icebo Labantu, is usually the talk of the town for showing off her body.

The radio personality previously trended for the same reason, and Mzansi gushed over her.

The X user posted the actress's latest picture with the caption:

"Thembisa Mdoda looking very beautiful."

See the full X post below:

Fans weigh in on the photo

X users flooded the comments section with both praise and criticism for the multitalented star.

@Visiswa_Simbi posted:

"Stunning! Look at the nyash nyashing."

Another user, @WPrincess49, said:

"Yena o botsana, shame [She's quite beautiful.]"

A user with the handle @Smohmoh echoed the above sentiment, commenting:

"She's really gorgeous."

Soon after, the criticisms also flooded in. @blqcharmer wrote:

"Only if that beauty was also internal."

Another user, @FirstQueenity, said:

"Beautiful but she’s bad news."

@bilali_98274 decided to let Grok AI do the criticising. He asked:

"@grok, what did she do to that guy?"

The AI model promptly replied:

"Thembisa Mdoda's ex-husband Atandwa Kani publicly accused her of infidelity during their marriage and lying about the paternity of their twins. A 2015 DNA test confirmed he wasn't the father, amid rumours of her relationship with another man. They divorced in 2016."

Another user, @MzuraVanie, added:

"We'll never forget what she did to that guy."

@MajoroMmethi chimed in:

"She is not worth the trouble. Ask the ex-husband."

@FlyPetrus had different thoughts. He confessed:

"My crush 😍. Look at her nyash."

Who is Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo?

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is a prominent South African television presenter, actress, radio personality, singer, and multi-award-winning media figure.

She began her career in media as a newsreader on Wits radio, later moving into radio presenting, including stints at Highveld 94.7 and Metro FM.

She gained major popularity as the host of the Mzansi Magic reality show Our Perfect Wedding (seasons 6 and 7), and has since hosted various other programmes such as Umndende and Your Next Million.

As an actress, she has appeared in shows and films, including House of Zwide and The Road.

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is the sister of well-known South African radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda.

Thembisa Mdoda began her career as a newsreader. Image: Thembisa Mdoda

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is a no-show at her sister's engagement party

TV producer Anele Mdoda and Bonelela 'Buzza' James confirmed their bridesmaids and groomsmen at their engagement party earlier this year.

Briefly News reported that Mzansi and fans of the media personality were concerned that her sister, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, wasn't present at her engagement party.

