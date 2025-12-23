South African rapper Gigi Lamayne recently showed off her makeup-free face in a post shared on X

The post attracted a lot of praise from fans, who complimented the star's bare face

Fans squashed prior online shade against the star's looks, with the photo cited as evidence that she was beautiful

Gigi Lamayne showed off her face without makeup. Image: Gigi Lamayne

South African rapper Gigi Lamayne recently showed off her bare face in a trending photo.

The picture, which features the star's face without makeup, was posted by the news platform MDN news on X.

Gigi Lamayne, who once surprised her boyfriend and rapper Sizwe Alakine with a birthday treat, has since been receiving praise from fans.

The female rapper has previously been a topic of conversation in online circles scrutinising her looks, often from a negative standpoint.

But MDN News's post seemingly put to bed any negativity regarding her looks.

The publication's X page captioned the post:

"Gigi Lamayne shows off her face without makeup."

See the full post and its engagements below:

Fans react to the post

Mzansi flooded the comments section with admiration, praising the Mongameli artist's looks.

One X user, @MakhanyaK, said:

"Never use makeup again! You are more beautiful now than with makeup."

Another admirer, @TshepoMotau10, commented:

"She's the first person I saw who is actually better without make up. Mubi [She's ugly] when on makeup."

X user, @Lerumo479, chimed in with a unique compliment. She wrote:

"Getting a qualification from Wits University does this to your skin."

Another voice on the platform, @ognifmasimok, added:

"She's beautiful. She doesn't even need to smile."

@RaeLaughs pointed out:

"But yaz she is not ugly hle [She's not ugly, afterall]. I really find her beautiful."

@KNdayini noted:

"She looks so different and innocent at the same time."

@O_Jakavula shared a persoanl moment with the rapper, saying:

"I met her at Spar and we had a full blown convo about what to choose (food). I didn't know her. The next morning I saw her on Insta and I realised that she was the person I had a conversation with at Spar. She is a lovely and bubbly lady."

Another tweet from the thread, posted by @Noma19177, criticised the publication's choice of news:

"You might as well make it breaking news since you have no breaking news these days."

A different user, @Femeaz, said simply:

"She's beautiful."

Who is Gigi Lamayne?

Born Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney on July 7, 1994, Gigi Lamayne is a prominent South African rapper, songwriter, poet, DJ, and multi-talented entertainer.

She began writing poetry at age 11 and transitioned to rapping at 16, drawing inspiration from artists like Jean Grae, Bob Marley, Brenda Fassie, and Tupac Shakur.

She released her debut mixtape El Principio-16 early in her career and gained recognition through competitions, including winning Best Female at the South African Hip Hop Awards in 2013 and 2014.

Her discography includes albums like i-Genesis (2016) and VI (2018). Her hits include Ice Cream, Lobola, and more recent tracks like Bleed Mama in which she featured Emtee.

Gigi Lamayne began rapping at age 16. Image: Gigi Lamayne

Gigi Lamayne is dating Sizwe Alakine

The rapper is in a relationship with fellow rapper Sizwe Alakine.

Briefly News reported previously that Sizwe Alakine flirted with Gigi Lamayne online.

