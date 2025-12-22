South African media personality Bonang Matheba clapped back at a fan who took a swipe at her

The fan said she thought that although Bonang was good, she needed to "tone it down"

Many online users disagreed with the sentiment, saying Bonang was just perfect as she is

Bonang Matheba clapped back at a fan. Image: Bonang

Source: Getty Images

South African media personality and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba recently clapped back at an X user who said that the media personality must tone down her hosting demeanour.

Bonang recently hosted the Miss Cosmo pageant in Vietnam.

The South African sensation was praised for her outfits at the pageant.

But not everyone had nice things to say about her. An X user with the handle @kubi_shem posted a half-criticism, half-praise of the star, saying:

"She’s really good at what she does. I do, however, feel like she can tone it down nje kancinci [just a bit]! But what a queen."

Bonang chose to focus exclusively on the naysaying, retweeting the post with the quote tweet:

"No darling. Pageants require energy!"

See the post and its engagements below:

Fans flood the comments section

Fans did not let the moment pass them by, with many flooding the comments section as soon as the star retweeted the original post.

One user, @BigMamo_, commented:

"Don't tone down anything, please. You're still the colourful ball of personality Bonang that we all fell in love with from Live Amp. Consistency has made you even better."

Another user, @KuGompo, stated:

"Tone it down for who? You know we love that energy. That’s why you are where you are and we are on X just commenting."

@Brian_nzilane said:

"They require YOU! You’re the energy pageants need."

@MatshidisoAnnen commented:

"You were amazing, my love. They would have hated me as a crowd member because I’d be on some 'NGWANUUU, ingane yethu leyo [That's our star child].'"

@MadooraMopedi wrote:

"Do you really want her to tone it down? To tone it down is to dim one's light, while making others' brighter. She is good."

@Domino_Doc felt a bit sorry for the original post owner and said:

"I would have deleted it as soon as B responded. Ngeke ngikwaz [I couldn't deal]."

@ithando said:

"Keep the volume up. Always!"

@Boss_kabelo objected to the suggestion, joking:

"This is not SABC News."

@TshepiG marvelled:

"Nagana hela [Just imagine] Bonang and 'tone it down' in one sentence! Batho ga ba ditshabe [These people are looking for trouble]."

Bonang co-hosted the Miss Cosmo 2025 Grand Finale

The user's X post setemmed from Bonang hosting the Miss Cosmo 2025.

The event was the second edition of the pageant, with Yolina Lindquist from the United States crowned as the winner.

Bonang's hosting performance received widespread praise from fans, media, and observers.

They highlighted her confidence, eloquence, charisma, professionalism, and ability to command the stage effortlessly.

Mzansi noted that she elevated the event, with some admitting they tuned in primarily to watch her.

Bonang Matheba hosted the Miss Cosmo 2025 in Vietnam. Image: Bonang

Source: Instagram

Bonang lives it up in her private life

In an unrelated Briefly News report, Bonang Matheba reportedly enjoyed a bush getaway with her lover.

Source: Briefly News