Bonang Matheba showed off her lavish bush getaway and credited her rumoured boyfriend

The media personality joined the trend to give followers a glimpse into her romantic vacations, and had social media buzzing

Online users flooded the comments section and jokingly slammed the media mogul for not playing fair with other kids

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Bonang Matheba's bush getaway content broke the internet. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

The bush getaway trend has officially gotten an upgrade by none other than the Queen B herself, Bonang Matheba.

The trend was started by Twitter (X) user Kagiso_x, who shared pictures of his safari holiday with his girlfriend, and quickly took off, with other people sharing photos from their own bush vacations.

The media personality joined the trend to give fans a closer look at her luxurious lifestyle, and boy, did fans get more than they bargained for!

Taking to her X)= page, Queen B posted pictures from her romantic safari vacation and credited her boyfriend for making it happen:

"We all deserve a bush holiday. Thank you to my man."

Adding some luxury to the viral trend, she snapped pictures of the lovely safari, rumoured to be the Kapama Private Game Reserve in Hoedspruit, Limpopo, complete with a stunning pool area and yummy food platters.

Bonang also shared a photo of her sleek Range Rover, as well as a snap of herself in a game vehicle overlooking the safari.

Bonang Matheba joined the bush getaway trend to share pictures of her romantic safari vacation. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

According to Briefly News, Bonang is dating businessman David Phume, with whom she often teases on social media, and after recently attending his family gathering, it's clear that their relationship is going strong.

What started as a man showing off his romantic getaway with his girlfriend, went to people flaunting their luxurious holidays, and fans said Bonang outperformed everyone.

See Bonang's vacation pictures below:

Fans react to Bonang Matheba's post

Online users said Bonang wasn't playing fair. Read some of their comments below:

sandie99008608 said:

"Bonang, we're not playing with you!"

KatlegoGodKenna wrote:

"Can people like Bonang and Musa stay out of this, please!? We're just playing here, we're not being serious."

Lehlo_Khalo was impressed:

"This is next level."

The_real_2melo posted:

"@Bonang, sit this one out, lol. Kapama Southern Camp is close to R100k for a two-sleeper on a weekend stay. You are not playing fair."

DtalksZA7 added:

"Bonang, please, you are overqualified for this one."

Fans said Bonang Matheba outshone others' bush getaway content. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Precious_Kgwax2 begged:

"Dodo, please give other kids a chance, tlhe mma."

Ant_089 responded:

"This is like when professional soccer players decide to join in on the local league games when they are back home for the December holidays."

tutu_beata posted:

"Bonang, you are supposed to leave this one out. Time for the middle class to slay."

MosiaKaybee commented:

"I love you down, queen, but you and @DrMusaMthombeni need to sit this one out. Otherwise, we are taking our little toys and we are leaving."

tlholzzzz raved:

"You know it's real when Queen B enters the chat."

Bonang Matheba flaunts makeup-free face

In more Bonang Matheba updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media mogul's makeup-free video.

Fans couldn't get enough of her natural beauty and flawless face, saying she didn't need any makeup.

Source: Briefly News