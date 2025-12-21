Bonang Matheba hosted an International beauty pageant in Vietnam, and she impressed many of her South African supporters

The beloved presenter was at the second Miss Cosmo beauty pageant, and she put her best foot forward

A fan who watched Bonang Matheba's latest performance at a live show gave feedback, and the media personality addressed it

Bonang Matheba's presence at Miss Cosmo 2025 in Vietnam was a delight for supporters to see. The South African presenter was on the international stage, and she flew the Mzansi flag high with a flawless delivery of the live beauty pageant.

Bonang Matheba hosted Miss Cosmo 2025 in Vietnam. Image: @bonang_m

Videos and photos of Bonang Matheba at Miss Cosmo 2025 surfaced on social media. The presenter had time to respond to a supporter who shared their two cents on how she presented Miss Cosmo 2025 in Vietnam.

In a video, Bonang Matheba took to the stage at the 2025 Miss Cosmo pageant. The seasoned presenter was a co-host with Vietnamese presenter Bùi Đức Bảo. Miss Cosmo 2025's finale took place on 20 December 2025. Miss Cosmo USA, Yolina Lindquist, was crowned the Queen, and their runner-up is Miss Cosmo Philippines, Chelsea Fernandez.

Miss Cosmo 2025 crowned Miss Cosmo USA the queen, and Miss Cosmo Philippines was the first princess. Image: @misscosmousaofficial / @misscosmointernational / Instagram

A video of Bonang presenting the show circulated among South African online users. Many people showered her with compliments. One person shared their opinion, and they thought that the South African TV presenter needed to tone down. Bonang responded that she disagreed, saying pageants needed the energy that she delivered.

South Africa applauds Bonang Matheba as Miss Cosmo 2025 host

Many people took to social media to applaud Bonang for serving amazing looks at Miss Cosmo. People were also raving about her presentation skills. Watch the video of Bonang at Miss Cosmo 2025 shared by @TvblogbyMLU and her outfits at the Miss Cosmo pageant below:

@LungiYou2026 applauded Bonang:

"We don't want you to tone down..Khuphuka lapho wena Queen. tone down for who?"

@chapeesh appreciated Bonang's response to feedback:

"I'm glad you answered that comment, Bonang, cause I thought so too, toning it down a bit. Hey learnt something new today. Thank you."

@domino_doc commented:

"I would have deleted as soon as B responded. Ngeke ngikwaz."

@MatshidisoAnnen complimented Bonang's presenting skills:

"You were amazing, my love, they would have hated me as a crowd member because I’d be on some 'NGWANUUU' 'ingane yethu leyo.'"

@Joyannen1 said:

"Giving advice to Bonang...you must be really brave, I would never, especially when she didn't ask."

@kaylesabe appreciated Bonang:

"We need all that energy. Please."

@Noni_Khumalo agreed with Bonang:

"My babe! The exact energy you will ALWAYS give us! A queen that reigns supreme."

@_s_mc_ remarked:

"Class is in session."

@BigMamo_ said:

"Don't tone down on anything, please. You're still the colourful ball of personality, Bonang, that we fell in love with from Live amp. Consistency has made you even better."

@Zenande_Mcfen wondered:

"Tone down for what? We love you as you are, rona LeBonza, show them wena baby!"

