Comedian Vafa Naraghi shared a hilarious tour of Kimberley with spot-on commentary on the city's history and culture

The stand-up comic nailed the Kwaati accent and made jokes about everything from the Big Hole to local dating

South Africans couldn't get enough of his delivery, with some begging him to tour their cities next

Stand-up comedian Vafa Naraghi took his viewers on a tour of Kimberley on 25 November 2025. The two-time Comics Choice Award winner walked around the city dropping facts and jokes that caught viewers' attention. Each line was delivered in a perfect Kimberley accent that had locals saying he got it exactly right.

He started at the Big Hole, calling it the biggest hand-dug excavation in the world, before addressing South African women directly:

"It took 50,000 South African men to dig this hole, and then, wena my sister, you still have the audacity to say we are lazy."

From there, he broke down Kwaati slang as a mix of English, Afrikaans, Setswana and Xhosa, then switched languages to roast people who eat fat cakes with Parmesan cheese when they grew up on polony and atchar.

He mentioned that Kimberley had electric streetlights before London did, then stopped at the home of legendary activist Solomon Tshekisho Plaatje.

"You could tell that this guy is from Kimberley. His name is both in Afrikaans, English and Setswana," he joked before calling Plaatje the "Tswana Shakespeare".

The punchlines keep coming. He talked about how, during the siege of Kimberley, they couldn't import weapons, so the city just decided to build a homemade cannon called the Long Cecil. He mentioned flamingos were supposed to be there but weren't visible, finishing with:

"Clearly, I've got no leg to... You know I can't tell you everything..."

The video went viral, getting over 29,000 reactions and hundreds of comments. People couldn't stop talking about how accurate his Kimberley accent was and how much they enjoyed his mix of comedy and actual history lessons.

Mzansi reacts to Kimberley tour

South Africans had plenty to say about the comedian @vafafrica's tour.

@belaaaaanngrik_ confirmed:

"He was spot on with our accent!!😭🤣"

@gent_kevin admitted:

"Bro speaks kwaati better than me."

@mufasa requested:

"I'm waiting for the Bloemfontein one 🤣🤣"

@rsabrown_skinpappi asked:

"Is there an Oceam there?😭 I hope I don't get fried for this question 😭🙏"

@pirate_heart related:

"Yes, falling in love in Kimberley is like falling in a big hole 😔😔😔 Take it from me, I know."

@blade praised:

"I can never get tired of this man, I WOULD NEVER DO SUCH A THING."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

