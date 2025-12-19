A South African man based in the US went viral after confidently attempting to speak Afrikaans during a casual interview

His language claims and classroom-learned Afrikaans sparked laughter and playful debate among Mzansi viewers online

The clip reignited conversations about South Africa’s multilingual identity and shared school language struggles

A South African man living in the United States has left social media users in stitches after a video of him attempting to speak Afrikaans went viral online.

In the clip, the young man is casually interviewed and asked where he is from. He confidently responded that he is from South Africa before being asked which languages he speaks. Without hesitation, he lists English and Afrikaans, explaining that he learned Afrikaans during his school years.

The conversation takes a humorous turn when he proudly adds that South Africa has 12 official languages, a fact that impressed some viewers while amusing others. Moments later, he is asked to demonstrate his Afrikaans skills. As he began to speak, his pronunciation and sentence structure quickly caught the attention of online audiences, many of whom could not stop laughing at his attempt.

While the man spoke with confidence, social media users noted that his Afrikaans sounded heavily "butchered," sparking playful reactions rather than criticism.

The clip that was released on 3 December 2025 by TikTok user @mattzamudio quickly gained traction, with South Africans flooding the comments section to share jokes, relatable school memories and light-hearted commentary about learning Afrikaans in class.

Many viewers said the video reminded them of their own struggles with Afrikaans at school, especially those who only learned the language in a classroom setting and rarely used it in daily life. Others praised the man for trying and for confidently representing Mzansi abroad, even if his Afrikaans was a little rusty.

Some commenters highlighted how the moment showcased South Africa’s multilingual identity, pointing out that not everyone speaks all local languages fluently despite growing up in the country. Others joked that his attempt was still better than what many could manage under pressure.

The viral moment has since become another example of how South Africans use humour to celebrate their diverse cultures and shared experiences. As the clip continues to circulate, it has left Mzansi amused, nostalgic, and proudly laughing at one of their own.

Mzansi's cracking jokes in the comments

The online community took to the comments section to poke fun at the gent, while some shared their thoughts, saying:

Keikantse said:

"This guy is definitely from Durban 🤣."

Ambi stated:

"English is the main language of communication in South Africa. How is this even an argument?"

Inthecutlike Veezo replied:

"English is literally our main language, people must rest what you speak at home is not what everyone speaks."

Lepara commented:

"He represented us all very well!😂"

Nafeesahdavids expressed:

"It’s giving “onvoorbereide mondeling” 😂."

Watch the video below:

