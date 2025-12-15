An Afrikaans man living in China made a heartfelt call for national unity, citing a viral video of three Afrikaner men dancing to African music

The passionate message was shared on TikTok, arguing that the positive response proved that South Africans actually love each other deep down inside

Social media users were moved by the call for unity, with many agreeing that common ground and equality can overcome the legacy of apartheid

An Afrikaans-speaking man living in China said locals of all races could unite and live happily together if it weren't for their egos. Image: @realgerhardtvdm

A powerful message calling for South African unity, delivered by a citizen living abroad, resonated with social media users across the internet.

The viral clip was shared on TikTok by user @realgerhardtvdm, garnering 191K views, 18.8K likes, and 2,8K comments from viewers who shared the same sentiments.

The man living in China referenced the now-famous video of three Afrikaner men spontaneously dancing to Amapiano music. He argued that the universal and positive comments from all racial groups across the country served as definitive proof that South Africans love each other deep down inside, regardless of racial background.

The spirit of unity

He attributed the nation's ongoing racial conflict not to genuine hatred, but to ego and destructive political division. The man, TikTok user @realgerhardtvdm, urged all citizens to look past manufactured differences and adopt the spirit of “Siyafana” (we are the same). He emphasised that embracing this deep-seated unity would unlock the country’s true potential, making it an unstoppable global force.

Social media users agreed with him, but others pointed out that we would have to be honest about equality, too, to move forward. Image: @realgerhardtvdm

SA loves the honest man

Social media users flooded the comments section in agreement with the TikTok user. Many affirmed that South Africans were indeed one nation, arguing that the legacy of apartheid could be easily overcome if everyone was willing to see each other as equals. Others called for the man’s video to be reshared, claiming that a simple shared unity is seen when classic songs such as "Sister Bettina" are played, where everyone forgets about race.

User @Letsheho said:

"Equality first, then love will automatically happen."

User @phuttydarker commented:

"If you wanna see that deep down we love each other, Play Sister Bethina, you'll see how everyone reacts😂."

User @nanamavimbs shared:

"Powerful message."

User @Zikode kaPhikela added:

"I'm with you 💯, we are one nation."

User @Abraham Groenewald shared:

"Best video I’ve seen in a while 😭."

User @Tony Dube commented:

"You have said a mouthful. South Africa is for all races, and our diversity must bring us together as South Africans first."

Watch the TikTok video below:

