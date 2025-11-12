An Afrikaner woman shared a video showcasing her family's trip to Home Depot in the US, highlighting the massive Christmas displays and interactive decorations

The entertaining clip, shared on the video-streaming platform TikTok, gave viewers a fascinating insight into the large-scale American retail experience

Social media users were charmed by the family’s content, thanking the woman for showing the reality of life abroad and inquiring about local shopping equivalents

A South African family living in the United States' shopping captured the attention of social media users, revealing the surprising scale of American holiday retail.

The fun clip, shared on TikTok by @denisehboucher, showcased a moment of family joy, moving many viewers, with some excited for their possible move to the United States.

The video documents the Afrikaner family's visit to Home Depot, which the woman, Denise, identified as the local equivalent of Builders Warehouse in the comments section. Outside the massive retailer, the mom pointed out a large “real Christmas trees" on display at the store entrance. The family found elaborate holiday displays, including more trees and some humorously labelled “Elf tested” and large, interactive statues of characters like Olaf from Frozen and Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The children (daughter and son) were delighted, playing with the statues by pressing buttons to get a fun reaction.

The family showcases Christmas decorations in the US

The tour continued through the vast shopping aisles, set up similarly to our giant retailer Makro. The mom, TikTok user @denisehboucher, showcased the vibrant flower section, while her daughter added a touch of humour by hiding in one of the shelf sections. After using the self-checkout, the family, who had been in America for two and a half years, paused near the exit to measure their height. The video concluded with a look at their peaceful home, where the father was using a newly purchased gadget to wash their car in a residential area of gorgeous homes.

SA reacts to the family’s video

The clip gained thousands of views, with social media users leaving comments praising the family. A few users expressed how much they loved the family’s content and how entertaining the simple shopping trip was. One viewer, who mentioned planning a move to the US soon, specifically thanked the mom for sharing the informative clip. Other viewers used the opportunity to ask practical questions, ranging from the amount of time the family had lived in America to asking for similar stores to Home Depot locally.

User @EP007 asked:

"Is Home Depot similar to Walmart? As you know, Walmart owns Makro, and they’re opening a couple of branches in SA under the Walmart branding 👊🏼."

User @Tarzan shared:

"Baie nice dankie vir die video (very nice, thanks for the video)."

User @Lettie commented:

"Lekker om alles dai kant te sien. Dankie dat jy alles deel. Hopelik binnekort ook daar (Nice to see everything from that side. Thanks for sharing everything. Hopefully I'll be there soon too) 😃❣️."

User @Hùseyín said:

"Je vous envoie plein d'amour du Canada (Sending you lots of love from Canada)😍."

User @Skiet Piet asked:

"Hi, hoè lank is julle al daar (how long have you been there)?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

