A popular coastal town in KwaZulu-Natal recently witnessed an unexpected yet familiar wildlife encounter that left locals and tourists both amazed and cautious

A viral video shared online sparked mixed reactions, as onlookers captured the moment, while others warned about the dangers of getting too close to the massive creatures

The incident reignited discussions about respecting wildlife boundaries in areas where humans and animals share the same space

The video of two hippos walking through St Lucia has gone viral. Image: Rino Adamo/ Pexels

Hebanna! Residents and visitors in the coastal town of St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal, were treated to an unusual but familiar sight as a group of hippos casually strolled through the streets, reminding everyone who truly owns the road.

A viral video shared on social media captured the large mammals walking calmly along the road while startled onlookers tried to keep a safe distance. The clip that was posted by a Facebook user, The Hippos of St Lucia, warned people by saying:

"When you visit St Lucia, you need to understand one thing. That hippos have the right way on the road. No arguing. No debate. Stay vigilant and give them plenty of space."

According to the post by social media user The Hippos of St Lucia, a woman who stood behind a white bakkie to film the hippos, and another driver who failed to give way, unintentionally created a tense moment.

"It could have been a disaster," the caption read, noting that town security acted quickly to guide the hippos safely through the area.

The page also explained that the person filming was safely inside a minibus, but the woman’s position by the white bakkie caused the hippos to come closer than usual to the parked vehicles. This, in turn, led to another vehicle not spotting the animals in time, a potentially risky situation that thankfully ended without incident.

"Just a typical evening in St Lucia!" the post concluded, highlighting the town’s unique coexistence with its wild residents.

The video went viral after being published on 10 November 2025 by the Facebook user The Hippos of St Lucia, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

A hippo walking through the streets of St Lucia in a video. Image: The Hippos of St Lucia

SA reacts to roaming hippo in St Lucia

The online community flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the behaviour of the locals while the hippos walked through.

Petra Roth said:

"Drivers, please don't do this again. It's not cattle. They are wild animals with massive strength. Respect them!"

Trevor Pitout added:

"All those bystanders and flashing lights."

Cary Frenzel expressed:

"All that banging and hooting would just irritate them more. Be patient and quiet, they will move on!"

Tamara Graham wrote:

"The need to validate your experience by getting too close for a photo may cost you your life and theirs. In a world where knowledge is a key stroke away, understand that hippos can run up to 30km p/h. They can quite literally bisect you with a single bite. It's a beautiful experience, one that, however, is not devoid of healthy respect and some common sense."

Jeff Gaisford stated:

"That is an accident waiting to happen. People are far too casual about those hippos. It's a tribute to the good behaviour of the hippos, underscoring the lack of restraint/good sense of the tourists."

Watch the video below:

