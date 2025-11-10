Woman Shares Terrifying Video of Flooded Streets in Kuruman, Urges Action on Drainage System
- A woman from Kuruman captured attention online after sharing a video showing how severe flooding affected her neighbourhood’s streets
- Her post raised serious concerns about the town’s inadequate drainage system and poor infrastructure maintenance
- The clip sparked a strong reaction from South Africans, with many calling for urgent action from local authorities
A concerned woman from Kuruman, Northern Cape, has taken to social media to highlight the dire state of her neighbourhood after heavy flooding turned local roads into rivers.
The video, which has since gained widespread attention, shows the woman, who goes by the Facebook handle Sunah Macheke, carefully driving through deep water that nearly covered the tyres of her vehicle.
In her post, she expressed frustration over the situation, writing: "Kuruman urgently needs to invest in a proper stormwater drainage system. This is bad."
Sunah Macheke's words struck a chord with many residents who face the same problem each time heavy rains hit the town.
The footage captured Sunah Macheke navigating her car slowly through the waterlogged street, surrounded by homes and businesses partly submerged under murky water. The scene reflected the extent of the flooding, with pools of stagnant water stretching across the area.
South African residents who saw the video flooded the comments section with their concerns and shared experiences, voicing frustration over the town’s ongoing drainage issues. Many agreed that poor infrastructure and lack of proper maintenance have worsened the flooding problem over the years.
The social media user Sunah Macheke did not state if there were any injuries or major property damage at the time of publication; however, the clip that was shared on the 9th November 2025 served as a stark reminder of the infrastructure challenges facing many small towns across South Africa.
SA reacts to shocking video of flooded streets in Kuruman
The Online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the flooded street in Kuruman, saying:
Edward Daniel said:
"They should have planned that before the building of new suburbs started, hey! Shame, this is terrible."
Kabelo Tolo added:
"This is a sea moss."
Cybok Lekalakala wrote:
"When you buy a house, 2st check the land, imagine buying a house built in a river."
Tebogo Ma expressed:
"Results of building a house in those straight lands."
Atsile Simon Mokgwabone stated:
"Often, water is from the road to the house. No drainage system at all. Maintenance is a real problem."
Tshepo Hendrick commented:
"The problem is that all drainage systems are blocked, and our local municipalities don't even see that at all."
Matsobane Solomon replied:
"This is very bad news, guys, and most of the municipalities don't see a problem with this water being directed only."
Watch the video below:
