South African Besties Serve Luxury Travel Goals on Glamorous European Getaway in Video
- Two stylish South African besties captured Mzansi’s attention after sharing their spontaneous and luxurious European getaway, which has social media buzzing
- Their journey was filled with unexpected twists, heartfelt moments, and unforgettable experiences across the south of France and Monaco
- The TikTok video documenting their trip gained massive engagement online, with South Africans gushing over the duo’s travel adventure and celebrity encounter
Bathong! Two stylish South African besties are living the dream and setting travel goals after embarking on an envy-inducing European vacation that has Mzansi social media users talking.
In a now-viral video, one of the ladies opened up about their spontaneous decision to travel abroad, saying she wasn’t going through a tough time, she just needed a break. Taking to her TikTok handle @kiingkayyy, she expressed the following in the clip that she posted on 27 October 2025:
"So it turned out that I wasn’t depressed; all I needed was to leave South African airspace, and my best friend and I decided that a European trip was long overdue. We were tired of being in South Africa, so when the south of France called, we answered."
The duo spared no expense, opting for Emirates' Gold and Silver class plans for their journey. However, their travel day nearly turned into a disaster when @kiingkayyy misplaced her passport just two hours before her flight.
"My dad, being the best, made sure I was sorted and got me to the airport on time. I raced through bag check and security," she shared, praising her father for saving the day.
After a long flight, the pair arrived in Dubai, where they caught a connecting flight to Nice, France. Upon arrival, they checked into a chic hotel that featured a cosy balcony overlooking the picturesque streets.
"We were obsessed with the little balcony," @kiingkayyy gushed.
Their first evening was filled with simple pleasures. Although most stores were closed, they enjoyed dinner at Le Grand Café de France, grabbed some pizza, and strolled through the warm, scenic streets of Nice.
The next day, the besties hopped on a quick train to Monaco, which she described as "super quick and easy." There, they admired the stunning yachts floating on the ocean, indulged in luxury shopping, and even had an exciting celebrity encounter with American actress Kelly Rutherford, best known for her role in Gossip Girl.
The TikTok user @kiingkayyy's video caught the atteion of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
SA loves the besties' European trip to France
South Africans flooded the comments section, gushing over the duo’s spring trip to Nice, France, saying:
BM said:
"Casually bumping into Kelly Rutherford is top tier."
Life of a Nairobi girlie added:
"Change of scenery!!👌"
Khwezi Madlala wrote:
"I can’t believe you met Kelly Rutherford!!!! What a queen 😭🥹."
Mimie replied:
"Finally, my fyp sent me to the right place."
lovedee.xx stated:
"I wanna be like you when I grow up 🤭."
Zandilentshabalala20 commented:
"Bandla, I need to make more money."
Watch the video below:
