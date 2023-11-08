5 Day Trip to Mozambique for R2k in TikTok Video, 9 Friends Inspire SA to Travel Around Africa
- A lady on TikTok showed people how to travel on a budget by going to Mozambique with a number of friends
- The lady's sizeable large suad all headed to the neighbouring coastal country for a luxury experience
- South Africans were blown away by how affordable the bus trip and tourist experience was in Mozambique
A young lady took a bus trip and stayed in Mozambique for five days. The TikTokker told people that she spent less than R5,000 on the holiday.
The video of their arrival in Ponta do Ouro, Mozambique, madeSouth Africans think they should travel in Africa more. Netizens left comments thanking the creator for useful travel advice.
SA woman takes bus to Mozambique
@_uncle.ciich posted a video showing how she enjoyed Mozambique for five days in an affordable way. In the video, she spent R940 on the bus ride to and fro. The young lady paid R1 500 for accommodation Mozambique for five days.
Watch the clip below:
Mzansi loves Mozambique travel plug
Many people commented that they enjoyed seeing the travel content. Netizens saidthat they would love to take such an inexpensive holiday.
Shay said:
"Anyone from Capetown who wants us to go there next year, PS ladies.
Veronise Abrahams commented:
"We think we need R20k for vacations, look at that."
sheeeessh wrote:
"Just checked bus tickets from Durban to Maputo, it’s R430."
Pearl added:
"Bathong forget about Durban let's go to Mozambique."
Zinhle Mthethwa joked:
"That time I can walk to Mozambique but I've never been."
Madam_Tk was eager to travel"
"Anyone from Joburg, let’s go."
