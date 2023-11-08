A lady on TikTok showed people how to travel on a budget by going to Mozambique with a number of friends

The lady's sizeable large suad all headed to the neighbouring coastal country for a luxury experience

South Africans were blown away by how affordable the bus trip and tourist experience was in Mozambique

A young lady took a bus trip and stayed in Mozambique for five days. The TikTokker told people that she spent less than R5,000 on the holiday.

A TikTok video shows nine friends on a bus trip to Mozambique, and it looked affordable. Image: @_uncle.ciich.

Source: TikTok

The video of their arrival in Ponta do Ouro, Mozambique, madeSouth Africans think they should travel in Africa more. Netizens left comments thanking the creator for useful travel advice.

SA woman takes bus to Mozambique

@_uncle.ciich posted a video showing how she enjoyed Mozambique for five days in an affordable way. In the video, she spent R940 on the bus ride to and fro. The young lady paid R1 500 for accommodation Mozambique for five days.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi loves Mozambique travel plug

Many people commented that they enjoyed seeing the travel content. Netizens saidthat they would love to take such an inexpensive holiday.

Shay said:

"Anyone from Capetown who wants us to go there next year, PS ladies.

Veronise Abrahams commented:

"We think we need R20k for vacations, look at that."

sheeeessh wrote:

"Just checked bus tickets from Durban to Maputo, it’s R430."

Pearl added:

"Bathong forget about Durban let's go to Mozambique."

Zinhle Mthethwa joked:

"That time I can walk to Mozambique but I've never been."

Madam_Tk was eager to travel"

"Anyone from Joburg, let’s go."

TikTok users love money-saving plugs

Online users always like to find out how they can save money. A TikTokker posted a video of where to buy Woolworths snacks for way less.

Lady's travels from SA to Ghana on bus goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that one woman went viral on TikTok while travelling more than halfway across the continent by road. The lady showed peeps the first bit of her experience, and netizens were floored.

The TikTok of the lady's road adventure had many people interested. Her video got thousands of likes for sharing her epic journey.

A TikTok travel vlogger showed people how she travelled by bus from South Africa to Ghana. In the video, the traveller shared the various stops and towns she passed through, such as Upington, Namibia, Windhoek and more.

