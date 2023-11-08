A woman in Eastern Cape went viral after getting on a ride at an inflatable Funworld that launched her high-up

The lady in the TiTok video was a viral hit as people watched her reaction to the adventurous experience

Online users shared hilarious commentary about the moment the woman's wig hairstyle got ruined

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A TikTok video shows a woman in Port Elizabeth who wanted an exhilarating experience. The lady found adventure in a unique contraption.

A TikTok video shows a woman in Port Elizabeth at Funworld, where her wig flew off. Image: @ribbs0210

Source: TikTok

People were entertained watching the woman enjoying the ride of a lifetime. Netizens couldn't help but make jokes. The video filmed in Port Elizabeth garnered thousands of likes from viewers.

Woman goes on ride in TikTok video

@ribbs0210 posted the video of a woman at Funworld Inflatable in Summerstrand Port Elizabeth, suspended between stretchy cables and launched into the air. During the descent, her wig flew off.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the video below:

Lady's wig incident goes viral

The woman's wig became the video's highlight, and many people joked about it. A burst of distinctive laughter in the background of the clip amused online users. Some observed that the woman was having a great time at Funworld Inflatables.

Nthabeleng inter Komane said:

"There’s a laugh somewhere in there that’s having the time of it’s life."

moiponetau commented:

"The wig wasn't going to risk its life like that."

Matto pointed out:

"It's the laugh for me."

❤️ Anutty L added:

"Yhoo the background laughter. I'm howling."

daisymaluleka wondered:

"Where is this place?"

Ribbs, the creator, replied:

"It was an event ye Funworld Inflatables @Summerstrand."

De_Wet_Harry added:

"She had so much fun. Her childhood came alive."

Wig fiasco become TikTok hit

A woman was out partying after getting her wig done. The video went viral after her hair unit slid off her head.

Woman walks 3 lions to pose with beasts

Briefly News previously reported that a woman on TikTok vlogged about her lion experience. The lady had an amazing adventure walking with the kings of the jungle.

The TikTokker's experience featuring the lions received over 73,000 likes. Many people left hilarious comments about how scared they would have been.

@nessa_explores on TikTok, she posted about the experience she had at Ukutula Lodge & Game Reserve. The lady had a similar experience as others when she took the lions on a walk and posed for pictures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News