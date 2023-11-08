A TikTok content creator made a viral video of a rat in her home and the clip got a variety of reactions from peeps

The university student made a viral video showing how the rat was behaving strangely when she saw it

Online users cracked jokes about the random video of the small vermin that found its way into her house

A young lady began recording when she noticed a rat's unusual behaviour. The video of the rat quickly became a viral sensation as it had people intrigued.

A TikTok video shows a rat on its back, and a university student filmed the rodent. Image: @xlimntambo

Source: TikTok

The video of the rat garnered over 100,000 likes. Many online viewers speculated about what the rat was up to.

Rat in TikTok video goes viral

The TikTokker @xolimntambo posted a video of the rat moving in an unusual manner. It was rolling around the room. Watch the clip below:

SA amused by rat in TikTok video

Some viewers commented that the video provided a good laugh. Others tried to decipher what might be wrong with the rat.

AV!EL joked:

"Bathong Jerry?"

Nyakiivy added:

“They see me rolling, they hating.“

Amahle laughed:

"Haibo, why is it rolling? 'Stop , drop and roll.' "

Lwandile.D commented:

"Yoh, I would pack my bags cause ain’t no way."

fanele wondered;

"Haibo lidakiwe (is it drunk)? Yin why is it rolling like that?"

Sammy Fever said:

"Imagine 'Mission Impossible' soundtrack in the background."

Bizarre monkey becomes TikTok video

Strange animal behaviour often goes viral with netizens. In a viral video, a monkey was shown swimming and jumping out of a bathtub.

Fearless girl catches rat in the house

Briefly News previously reported a girl named Banoyolo is on everyone's lips on TikTok. She showed great courage by capturing a rat that had her mother and her younger sibling screaming and crying.

Her mother, @phakamanene2, posted the TikTok video showing Banoyolo in action.

Many people are terrified of rats and can't stand the sight of them. However, more than 1.2 million TikTokkers were glued to the video of Banoyolo getting rid of the rat like a pro. The clip got 114 000 likes and over 6 000 comments.

