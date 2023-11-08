A viral TikTok video shows a group of men having fun after getting dressed up in an unusual way

In the hilarious scene, all of them were having a blast after putting on women's clothing and going out to party

The TikTok video had many people amused after seeing how dedicated the men were to their imitation of ladies

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Some guy friends took to the streets to have fun. In the video, they were all dressed as the opposite gender.

A TikTok video of men wearing dresses and having fun in the streets left many amused. Image: jabu_brown

Source: TikTok

The viral TikTok video had people laughing at the men's antics. They received thousands of likes and thousands of comments from viewers.

3 Men in dresses act up

In the video by @jabu_brown, three men hilariously donned women's clothing. Two danced like women, and another pretended to be a pregnant, tipsy woman.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the video:

South Africans joke about men

Online users found the guys very entertaining, and many complimented one gent's leg game. Netizens appreciated the men unafraid to embrace their femininity, and one man in a pink dress became a notable hit.

Baby❤️ Constatia said:

"The one with the pink dress ke le baddie."

Roshen Mongalo | The Cook commented:

"The potris wo way."

Bongani Tshabalala added:

"Pink dress is enjoying this a little too much."

Dakaphaa music wrote:

"The guy with pink mini skirt is loose, look how he is dancing."

enhlembali34 added:

"They’ve been waiting for this moment."

Kagiso Candice added:

"These kind of guys made our childhood super wonderful."

Men in dresses become viral hits

Another video shows men dressed as women, and it was quite popular. Briefly News showed that people enjoy seeing individuals who are comfortable challenging gender norms. The performance left TikTok users raving.

Video shows men in short dresses and high socks in church

Briefly News previously reported that a video of an unfamiliar church service has been doing the rounds online, leaving many Saffas both amused and perplexed.

The footage was shared on Twitter by web influencer Kulani (@kulanicool) and shows the congregation singing and cheering as men hop and dance down the aisle with great energy as they enter the church.

As if the entrance wasn’t strange enough, the men are also seen wearing short dresses along with knee-high socks, and the women wearing long dresses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News