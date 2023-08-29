A company in the Western Cape exemplified the spirit of Women's Day by having their men dress in drag

The gentlemen looked fabulous and stylish in their dresses and skirts and threw in some flamboyance for measure

Netizens elected their favourite ones and also loved the way everyone in the office had fun and were entertained

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Cape Town gents entertained their women colleagues on Women's Day with women's clothes. Image: @ayeshaferreira

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town company had their men dressed up as women for Women's Day, and the women and the country were roaring with laughter.

The gents walked down the office runway and strutted their stuff, much to the cheers of their colleagues.

Netizens voted who their favourite was and had a ball complimenting them.

Cape Town male employees dress as women in TikTok video

@ayeshaferreira posted the TikTok video, which was viral, raking in 2.5 million views. The video shows the men strutting their stuff while walking into the office. Their colourful and lively outfits cause an uproar as lights flash and whistles abound for their fashion style.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The men also perform a few twists and twirls, impersonating their colleagues, who love every minute of it. The men's outfits range from tight black leather mini-skirts to tutus and long dresses. The men themselves seem to enjoy giving their best ramp performance.

Watch the video:

Netizens vote for their favourite

Netizens in the comment section happily voted for who their favourites were.

Valencia Davidson remarked:

“The first one wins. Beautiful sister, that.”

Sofayamkukakaunda exclaimed:

“It’s the shaking for me. The last guy is a vibe.”

Jambase had her favourite.

“The first one and the guy in the black skirt and heels.”

Mandlovu also liked number one.

“The first one ate.”

Badroenisa Isaacs870 loved the office vibe.

“Amazing energy at this workplace. Nice!”

Kabelo also loved the first one.

“The first one came out, and it was game over.”

IronManpart3 complimented the entire office.

“Yoh, the best staff and bosses. As it should be.”

Janekim3030 wouldn’t mind being an employee of the company.

“I would love to work in that company.”

Tequila Sheila:

“Best office fun ever. What a lot of fun.”

Matshilisomolefe stanned:

“I’m sure this was the best day at work for some people. Love it!”

Men wear doeks on Women's Day

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that men at a company showed solidarity with women for Women's Day by wearing doeks.

The men were asked by their boss to honour women on their special day, and they even went as far as calling each other sisters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News