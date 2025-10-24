A woman opened up about a vacation that she recently took to Mozambique

The lady told online users about all the expenses she incurred on the multi-day vacation in the neighbouring country

Many people were stunned by the video of the woman who showed people that a vacation does not need to be expensive

A woman on TikTok went viral after showing people her Mozambique vacation. The lady had a small budget, but she proved that it was enough to have a fun time in Mozambique.

A woman shared the cost of her Mozambican vacation in TikTok video. Image: @sheisbongiwe

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, the woman shared all about her vacation and received thousands of likes from people. Online users commented on the video, and they were eager to see how much she spent.



A woman @sheisbongiwe shared a tiktok post all about her trip to Mozambique. The lady revealed that she spent R5,406 for four days and three nights in the neighbouring country. First, her transport to Mozambique cost her R1,300 with Intercape. Next, she paid R1,200 for accommodation throughout her Mozambique vacation. Extra expenses, including food, only cost her over R1 200, eating out every single day, over three days. The woman revealed that there were many activities to do in Mozambique that did not cost too much either.

The Woman shared details about her Mozambican vacation. Image: Jamesharrison

Source: Getty Images

South Africa impressed by cheap Mozambique vacation

Many thought that the woman was helping others by sharing her travel expenses. Online users were also motivated to visit Mozambique after seeing how far the end goes in the neighbouring country. See the breakdown of the woman's trip to Mozambique:

chikunde Kate found the details of the Mozambique vacation helpful:

"I didn’t know you could actually travel to Mozambique by bus 😭😭🥰thanks."





Vuyo was impressed by the affordable vacation:

"This is beautiful 😍 thank you for sharing.🥳 Sidebar: love this song, can you please share?"

Un-known! was eager to make their own trip:

"Travelling next week to Mozambique, I have space for 3 people if in case want to join. Won’t charge for transport."

Donnaleighh realised how affordable Mozambique is:

"So Mozam is more affordable than South African’s going to Cape Town 😅"

estou_em_obra was happy to see others eager to visit Mozambique:

"I am Mozambican living this side, if anyone is coming, I'm more than willing to show you guys around.. I am glad you enjoyed urself, sis!"

ZEE00:00 was motivated to travel outside South Africa:

"Who’s got a passport? Let’s go, girls!!"

Other Briefly News stories about impressive vacations

Source: Briefly News