TikTok user @kasebrown treated her devoted mother, who sacrificed financially for her, to a lavish R376k ($20,000) 10-day trip to Cape Town, South Africa

From first-class flights to yacht excursions, @kasebrown spared no expense, aiming to give her mother an unforgettable experience in the Mother City

TikTokkers were inspired by the video, and many hoped to one day do the same for their mothers

A US woman, @kasebrown, took her mother on an all-expenses paid trip to South Africa. In a TikTok video, @kasebrown detailed the 10-day trip and why she decided to spoil her mama.

TikTok user @kasebrown spoiled her mother with a R376k trip to Cape Town. Image: @kasebrown

@kasebrown's mother devoted her life to her child

The marketer revealed in the video that her mom left her dad and spent every penny she had on her.

Even though her parents were great at co-parenting, she acknowledged what a difficult decision it was for her mom to leave her breadwinner husband and care for a young child.

After her mother shared she wanted to travel, @kasebrown decided to plan the ultimate trip to South Africa

The 10-day holiday worth R376 000 in Cape Town

@kasebrown revealed that the trip cost R376,000 ($20,000), but she spared no expense. From first-class flights to yacht trips, @kasebrown ensured her mom had the best time.

“Surprise mom, we’re going to Cape Town,” she captioned the video.

TikTok users react to Cape Town trip worth R376,000

The video touched netizens' hearts, and many expressed their hopes to bless their mommas with a trip.

@Kayla commented:

“ this is beautiful. We can only try to pay them back for what they pour into us.”

@Lady E wrote:

“ I can't wait to do this for my mom.”

@wandym invited the mother and daughter to KZN:

“Next time it must Durban please.”

@Nothile loved the video:

“The cutest thing I’ve seen today.”

@Cardea B commented:

“You are a wonderful wonderful child to your mother ❤️I’m so happy and proud of the both of you ❤️”

@loveonyoullc expressed her desire:

“God bless you !! I'm ready to do the same for my mom.”

Woman's R7k solo Cape Town holiday for seven days sparks TikTokkers' interest in travelling

In a related story, Briefly News reported a woman's epic seven-day solo trip to Cape Town, inspiring viewers to embark on their solo travels.

She posted a TikTok video showing how she enjoyed memorable experiences on her R7,000 getaway.

Viewers were fascinated by a South African woman's budget-friendly escape and posed some questions in the comments.

