A kid wanted to make sure that she would have enough of her birthday cake. The video of her cutting a cake slice was a major hit.

TikTok video shows a girl who was determined to eat the biggest slice of cake on her birthday. Image: @phindile2008

Source: TikTok

The girl's cake cutting got more than 20,000 likes. Hundreds of netizens flooded the comments to crack endless jokes.

Kid ready to binge on bday cake

A TikTok video posted by @phindile2008 shows a child making the most of a cake on her birthday. In the video, she cut off more than half of the cake for herself.

Watch the clip:

SA amused by kid's cake appetite

The child made many people on the internet laugh. Many said they were happy that she did what she wanted to on her special day.

Uzukanye Mokwana said:

"I love this so much ❤️ this healed my inner child."

Phindile Ngema the creator replied

"Thank you so much be healed sisi."

onke wondered:

"In this economy? No miss party."

inamandla.dladla joked:

"I felt that 'hawuuuuuuu'."

Lindokuhle Naledi772 added:

"I’m so happy you let her do this on her special day."

иσмтнαи∂αzσ ѕαмυкєℓιѕιωє exclaimed:

"Yoh next year sicela asmeme."

wami_official_ commented:

"Yoh I lost it when she put her piece on her plate."

Kids spoiled on birthday

In a related story, a child got her heart desires from her mum. People applauded the mother for being so generous.

Woman makes SA jealous by pulling rands from her bday cake

Briefly News previously reported that they say diamonds are a girl's best friend. Well, they can add money to the list too. One lucky TikTokker made us all green with envy when she posted a video of herself pulling hundreds of rands from her custom birthday cake.

The video posted by @sindi_letho93 received lots of attention. Wearing matching black pyjamas, she whipped out a string of cash placed in her jet-black birthday cake. In true South African fashion, people had a lot to say.

The video caused quite a stir on TikTok. Mzansi has been investigating the cash like it is their job. Some even threw out accusations that the woman gifted the money to herself

Source: Briefly News