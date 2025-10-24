South African actress Phindille Gwala had many netizens drooling over her once again on social media

A picture of the former Muvhango star serving legs went viral after Musa Khawula shared it on his timeline

Many netizens couldn’t help but flood the comment section with their reactions to how stunning her legs are

Actress Phindile Gwala served legs on social media. Image: @phindilegwala_official

Well, the South African popular actress Phindile Gwala has done it again on social media, leaving many of her fans and followers salivating over her stunning legs.

On Thursday, 23 October 2025, the former Muvhango star made headlines after the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula reshared a picture of her showing off her legs on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

This isn’t the first time fans have complimented Gwala for her stunning figure and legs, as they have deemed her the lady with the most flawless legs in the country.

See the post below:

Gwala also posted the pictures on her Instagram page and captioned them:

“TaDa… You’ve been terrorising me for days, demanding to see the legs of the country… Well, here they are.”

See the pictures below:

Fans drool over Phindile’s legs

Shortly after the pictures went viral on social media, many netizens couldn’t help but drool over her as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here’s what they had to say below:

excellent.george.56 said:

“We need a holiday in a calendar, directed exactly to these pair of legs.”

ma_nyambose07 wrote:

“The national legs of South Africa.”

mpumi.mnqapu complimented the actress:

"Darling, you have the legs of the universe. God gave you all in abundance; he took his sweet time when he was moulding you. He rested enough, and moulded, rested, and he made sure for sure."

tebzabokamoso01 mentioned:

"There's no way they are not insured."

desertman7478 commented:

"Finally! We didn't have any other option than terrorising you...At last now."

zisiwenduna responded:

"Indeed, legs of the country waze, wamuhle your legs are wow."

_anish_lovers_3478 stated:

"Very nice pics with beautiful background and beautiful location, and beautiful trendy summer outfits dress up @phindilegwala_official."

Inside Phindile Gwala’s illustrious career

