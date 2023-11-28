Imbewu actress Phindile Gwala posted a thirst trap picture on Instagram and had the internet drooling

Netizens were in awe of her body and her gorgeous legs and many had a lot of positive things to say

Phindile was promoting her new role on Smoke And Mirrors as Khanyo and her fans can't keep calm

Phindile Gwala's body had people talking. Image: @phindilegwala_official

Actress Phindile Gwala's Instagram pictures have always been the talk of the town. This latest picture of the gorgeous actress sparked a huge conversation online.

Phindile had the internet drooling

When Imbewu star Phindile Gwala posts a thirst trap picture online, she always gets positive responses.

In her latest picture, she was posing with a group of men who were in work gear. She donned a figure-hugging red dress, which showed off all of her curves. Her legs were also a winner and a talk of the town.

In one hilarious picture, two of the men are staring down at her booty in shock.

Gwala was introducing her new character on e.TV's Smoke and Mirrors as she will play the role of Khanyo, a black widow.

"Gulukudu phakathi eMnyameni… Meet Khanyo, the Black Widow tonight at 21:00 only on E-TV."

Netizens react to Phindile's picture

Mzansi was in awe of her body and her gorgeous legs and many. Reacting to a post by @MDNnewss, this is what many had to say.

@Ihhashi_Turkei joked:

"Body is always bodying, but I’m very grateful for my small legs. I wouldn’t know how to act with so much leg!"

@LungiYou said:

"Yaz Nigerian men make sure they choose the beautiful ones when they marry SA ladies."

khilane

"Coolest pics. We' re waiting impatiently for her role."

djhappygalsa said:

"Yassss my love."

saneli_maphathakahle

"Oh Lord, whose widow now? It’s getting better and better… can’t wait for more."

Source: Briefly News