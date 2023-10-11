DJ Tira has made another acting stint with his debut on eTV's Smoke & Mirrors

The weekday show announced his appearance in an Instagram post under his Makoya Bearings alias

This would not be the first time the Happy Song hitmaker graces the small screen as an actor

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

DJ Tira has made another acting debut on eTV's 'Smoke & Mirrors'. Images: @djtira

Source: Instagram

Afrotainment producer and hitmaker DJ Tira proved again that he's a jack of many trades when he made his acting debut on eTV's weekday show Smoke & Mirrors on Tuesday, 10 October.

Smoke & Mirrors announce DJ Tira's appearance as Makoya Bearings

The show took to their Instagram timeline to introduce the character that will be played under his alias, Makoya Bearings, where he DJs at Dudu's launch party after stealing Mamiki's business idea and boyfriend. The drama said:

"From Ethekwini to EMNYAMENI the one and only Makoya Bearings will be on your screens from the 10th of October ... Ezase"

PAY ATTENTION:

Check out Smoke & Mirrors post below:

DJ Tira has a small small-screen history of playing himself

The Umlilo hitmaker is no stranger when it comes to the small screen. Tira has a history of appearing on popular soapies like Muvhango on SABC, where he played himself to give Vhutshilo Mukwevho a life-changing opportunity.

He played himself again in a Netflix film titled UThandoLwethu, produced by the same house as Smoke & Mirrors, Final Chapter Productions.

The movie is about a young couple that tries to make their relationship work while juggling their careers and trying to make life work in the big city of Durban.

Kat Sinivasan makes official debut on House of Zwide as Zola

In more casting news reported by Briefly News, former E! lifestyle presenter Kat Sinivasan made his official debut on the House of Zwide to play the cunning character of Zola.

In a report shared with Briefly News, his publicist opened the lid on his new role and said his was full of mystery and promised full-on, forbidden chemistry with his onscreen lover Zanele, played by the beautiful Zanele Mchunu.

Fans were overjoyed to learn that the eye candy would be on screen every weekday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News