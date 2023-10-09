A new kid on the block, Rebaone Kgosimore, has reportedly been dropped by Generations: The Legacy

Unconfirmed reports from Entertainment Commentator, Phil Mphela, suggested that his acting skills are to blame for this

The University of Witwatersrand (Wits) graduate portrayed the role of Paul Moroka Jnr, who was part of the mighty Moroka family

It seems as though Rebaone Kgosimore's acting stint on Generations: The Legacy has come to an end.

Generations: The Legacy drops Rebaone Kgosimore

Since he joined the soapie, there have been growing concerns over his acting and the overall character of Paul Moroka Jnr, who was part of the mighty Moroka family.

Taking to X, Phil posted:

"Generations The Legacy has let go of the actor who plays Paul Moroka Jr in the SABC1 soapie. There have been some complaints from viewers about his acting, but it’s not clear if that’s the reason the show decided to drop Rebaone."

More about Rebaone Kgosimore

This was Rebaone Kgosimore's breakout character as he was thrust into the spotlight for his role in the soap opera.

Phil Mphela added that he holds a Bachelor's Degree of Arts In Dramatic Arts from The University of Witwatersrand (Wits).

He also had an acting stint on a Netflix series called One Piece, where he had to tap into his martial arts when he played the role of Mr 7.

"The amount of time and hard work put into this show!!! I went through close to 8 weeks of combat and sword training for just this one scene. A process that pushed me to my limits and then some."

Mzansi weighs in on his axing

Following Phil's announcement, Mzansi was left divided with some siding with Kgosimore by stating that his acting was not the problem. The real problem was his character and the production as a whole, with viewers calling for it to be cancelled.

@Ntombet19802095 laughed:

"No, it can't be because of viewers. I mean, the whole show needs to end."

@topking03 said:

"He was not bad."

@_Visions94 replied:

"I feel like people don't like his character nothing wrong with the acting skills. They got bored by the fact that he was replacing Mazwi Moroka and he was busy lying about that girl. His character was the problem."

@AtiredXolisa said:

"As they should. He’s such a horrible actor my gosh."

