Vuyo Dabula has cleared the air on the misunderstanding between him and SABC 1's hit soap opera Uzalo

The seasoned actor shared on Instagram that Uzalo producers contacted him to explain why they had deleted the post announcing his new character

The two parties have reached common ground and sorted out their differences, with Vuyo gearing up to introduce his character in October

All seems to be well between Vuyo Dabula and Uzalo. The seasoned actor will be making his much-anticipated debut on the soap opera in October.

Vuyo Dabula will be playing a troublesome character named Bentley Majozi on the SABC 1 soap opera 'Uzalo.' Image: @vuyodabula

Source: Instagram

Vuyo Dabula clears the air on his Uzalo gig

Taking to Instagram, Uzalo announced Vuyo Dabula's character, Bentley Mjozi, only for them to delete the post later on.

This move confused Vuyo Dabula, who called out the series for making that decision. After clarifying a few misapprehensions, Uzalo producers explained everything to him.

He took to his Instagram page and shared that it was all systems go.

"I had an amicable conversation with @uzalo_sabc1 about the removal of the new character post. Now, the fact that they called me to assure me that there is no issue and offering an explanation says a lot about the spirit of this production."

Vuyo then expressed admiration and deep respect for the team on Uzalo.

Vuyo expresses disappointment at Uzalo's removal of post

Shortly before his recent post, Vuyo went to his page and expressed disappointment. He wrote a motivational message to himself, saying he should keep his head up high.

Fans congratulate Vuyo on his new gig

Relieved that he and Uzalo finally sorted out their differences, fans reacted to Vuyo's post with joy.

uzalo_sabc1 replied:

"Thank you so much for this Mr V, now let’s do this Fam!"

masandiworld said:

"Let the games begin!"

paida_gwatidzo responded:

"I’m back to watching Uzalo because of Mr Bentley."

karabo.mas added:

"Grootman you making wanna watch @uzalo for the first time. The entrance is another level."

gugupreciouslee said:

"I can't wait, even though you will leave so soon."

onketysongunuza said:

"The King is in the building."

All about Vuyo's last gig with SABC 1

Briefly News previously reported that Vuyo Dabula confirmed his exit from Generations: The Legacy on Instagram.

His exit was only announced a few months after he had officially exited. that he left the show a while back. He told the viewers that the episodes he currently appears in were filmed about two months ago.

Vuyo Dabula went on social media on 1 December to announce his exit from the SABC 1 telenovela.

