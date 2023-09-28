Actor Vuyo Dabula has reacted to his character being withdrawn from the popular SABC daily drama Uzalo

This follows after it was announced that he was joining the soapie, realising later that production removed the post

Online spectators cheered him on, offering words of encouragement and sending best wishes

Vuyo Dabula has reacted to ‘Uzalo’ mysteriously removing his character introduction post as Bentley Majozi. Images: @MizMarcee, @ZimojaL

Actor Vuyo Dabula has publicly questioned his status on the most watched soapie in Mzansi, Uzalo, after a post introducing his new character Bentley Majozi was removed from the show's socials.

Vuyo Dabula affirms himself after Bentley's "withdrawal" from Uzalo

Taking to his Instagram, Vuyo penned a lengthy note with a video addressing the issue, which read:

"They @uzalo_sabc1 seem to have removed that new character post ... weird...but it's all good I come in peace as always, much love to you king, chips are down you're all alone battered and too many Ls , keep going soldier, misunderstood n hated for what, love yourself nontheless no matter what. Bentley forever, Vuyo Dabula forever, You forever king if you relate! Love you, that's all you got KEEP WALKING. it is well YOU ARE SO AMAZING."

Check out his video and note in the post below:

Briefly News had not received a comment from Uzalo the time the story was published, but will update once the show responds.

Mzansi reacts to Vuyo Dabula's "withdrawal" from Uzalo

His fans were surprised to learn how the former Generations: The Legacy star was mysteriously "withdrawn" from the show and encouraged him with these comments:

@abdul_khoza encouraged:

"NO WEAPON FORMED KING."

@thokozilesima hyped him up:

"You are really great, but not for 'Uzalo', you're bigger than that."

@philivisualz agreed:

"It is because you deserve more than that, you're bigger than that, my brother. God is channelling you right."

@iam__sanza suggested:

"I come in peace, sometimes these IG posts mess current and future relations, hope you have spoken to them first. All the best, we love you."

@bongilebostandard motivated:

"As the saying goes when one door closes another opens."

@honeydew.rhu added:

"God has planned more for you, stay shining."

@letlhodilwe said:

"Keep your head up. You are still the best."

@dlamini.solomzi commented:

"Uzalo is cooking. I hope your character there will have longevity and you don't exit quickly lol."

