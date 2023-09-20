Actor and model Vuyo Dabula has officially made his debut on Uzalo as Bentley Majozi

Vuyo Dabula's character will reportedly bring a lot of drama and suspense to the soapie

After entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said Vuyo deserves better than Uzalo, netizens rallied behind his statement and agreed with him

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens seem to be unhappy with the downgrade of Vuyo Dabula being on 'Uzalo'. Image: @vuyodabula

Source: Instagram

Mzansi actor and model Vuyo Dabula, has debuted on the most-watched soapie in South Africa, Uzalo. But netizens are not quite happy with him being there.

Vuyo Dabula debuts on Uzalo

Vuyo Dabula flaunts his character 'Bently' on Uzalo.

The channel confirmed and announced recently that the former Generations: The Legacy star will be making his debut for the Uzalo's tenth season.

SABC's publicity specialist, Caroline Phalakatshela, told Briefly News that Vuyo would be bringing a lot of drama and suspense to the show.

She said:

"The latest cast member is Vuyo Dabula, who is now a part of the show portraying Bentley Majozi. His character is poised to deliver a thrilling and suspenseful experience, ensuring that you remain thoroughly engrossed.

"Uzalo season 9 is gearing up for a grand finale, intending to leave a lasting impact by delivering an explosive mix of drama, suspense, and intense action.

"This thrilling conclusion will be further enhanced by introducing four highly acclaimed and talented actors who are all set to leave their indelible mark on the show."

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a thought on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Vuyo joining Uzalo.

Phil mentioned how unhappy he is with the downgrade the actor did, and said that Vuyo deserved way better.

He wrote:

"Vuyo Dabula joining Uzalo is wild for me. Nothing against Uzalo per se. I hate that we live in a country where actors must take any job to survive. Vuyo is a leading man. I wish he could be doing movies and series. Can an actor in South Africa ever outgrow the soapies?"

See the post here:

Netizens are unhappy with Vuyo Dabula's debut on Uzalo

Shortly after, Phil Mphela shared his opinion about Vuyo's new role. Social media users rallied behind him, agreeing that this role was way below his standard. Some also flooded the comment section with their own opinions:

@Katlegomalepane wrote:

"Chelete ke chelete, retla reng."

@KhumaloDanica said:

"He needs the money. I had the same thoughts when I read that he is joining Uzalo. Am sorry but it's way below him."

@_Simplyenny responded:

"Imali yimali. I job yi job. I'm sure he's thankful even to have a job."

@Mayo6Tee replied:

"The industry of gatekeepers."

@Llekamania_ said:

"The industry can't outgrow soapies itself."

@M3dInfo wrote:

"Our celebrities deserve most of the treatment they get from the system, they are not activists in their own right. They campaign for the ruling party and get dumped like used condoms. They do not stand for anything. Their influence in public is different from their popularity. Imagine."

@Kondes_ responded:

"Soapies keeps them relevant I guess, because South African movies don't do so well in the cinemas and streaming platforms."

@MncubeJr replied:

"This brother is too good a star to be going back to acting soapies. If South Africa isn't doing his career justice he should totally venture out to Hollywood, cause vele that's the calibre of actor he is."

The actor also previously mentioned that he regrets leaving Generations: The Legacy.

Vuyo Dabula confirms his exit from Generations: The Legacy

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Vuyo Dabula told his followers on Instagram that he left the show a while back. He told the viewers that the episodes he currently appears in were filmed about two months ago.

Vuyo Dabula has confirmed that he has left Generations: The Legacy. The veteran actor took to social media on Wednesday, 1 December, to announce his exit from the SABC 1 telenovela.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News