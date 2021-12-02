Vuyo Dabula Confirms 'Generations: The Legacy' Exit: "It Will Never Be the Same"

Vuyo Dabula has taken to social media to confirm that he left Generations: The Legacy a while back

The veteran actor shared that the episodes he currently appears in were filmed about two months ago

The telenovela's publicist Nandipha Pantsi also confirmed Vuyo's exit from the SABC 1 telenovela

Vuyo Dabula has confirmed that he has left Generations: The Legacy. The veteran actor took to social media on Wednesday, 1 December to announce his exit from the SABC 1 telenovela.

Vuyo Dabula has confirmed that he has left 'Generations: The Legacy' Exit. Image: @vuyodabula

Source: Instagram

The star told his followers on Instagram that he left the show a while back. He told the viewers that the episodes that he currently appears in were filmed about two months ago. Vuyo wrote:

"In case you were wondering… I left #generationsthelegacy a while ago, what you have been watching was prerecorded something like 2 months ago, my ship sails a perilous dark sea by choice now, do not look back."

His fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his decision to leave the show. Check out what some of them said below:

zee.xakayi said:

"You were everything on Gen.You gave what needed to be given consistently but good riddance for Kumkani yhuuu.I was saying few days ago we can't be in so many years still watching cops chasing tales after Kumkani."

eunice_sikwati wrote:

"It will never be the same without Gaddafi."

aupakilehloenya commented:

"All the best for the future. You are a great actor."

oyama_dyosiba added:

"You have done a great job my friend well done. Looking forward to greater heights."

According to OkMzansi, Generations: The Legacy publicist Nandipha Pantsi also confirmed Vuyo's exit from the show.

Vuyo Dabula opens up about smoking weed

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Generations: The Legacy star Vuyo Dabula has opened up about smoking weed. The actor was a guest on a recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

MacG shared that he asked the fan-fave if he smoked marijuana after hilariously realising that the star responded like most dagga smokers when asked a question. In a clip of the show shared by a tweep on Twitter, the opinionated MacG asks the popular thespian:

"Do you do some weed, do you smoke weed?"

Vuyo Dabula, who plays the character of a gangster named Gadaffi in the SABC 1 soapie, responded:

"Yeah I do. How can you tell?"

Source: Briefly.co.za