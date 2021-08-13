Vuyo Dabula Opens Up About Smoking Weed on MacG's Podcast: "Yeah, I Do"

Veteran actor Vuyo Dabula has opened up about smoking weed during a recent interview with podcaster MacG

The Generations: The Legacy star revealed that he puffs about two to three joints a day if he's not very busy

A snippet of the interesting interview was shared by a Twitter user on the micro-blogging platform

Generations: The Legacy star Vuyo Dabula has opened up about smoking weed. The actor was a guest on a recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

MacG shared that he asked the fan-fave if he smoked marijuana after hilariously realising that the star responded like most dagga smokers when asked a question.

In a clip of the show shared by a tweep on Twitter, the opinionated MacG asks the popular thespian:

"Do you do some weed, do you smoke weed?"

Vuyo Dabula, who plays the character of a gangster named Gadaffi in the SABC 1 soapie, responded:

"Yeah I do. How can you tell?"

MacG then gave the star a hilarious response:

"Cause when you talk you go to four different off-ramps."

Vuyo, who said he smokes about two to three joints a day when he's not busy, explained to MacG that's how he actually talks in real life. He said even his friends know that.

"The weed actually makes it worse. I'm like that."

