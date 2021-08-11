Priddy Ugly Stands Up to Ntsiki Mazwai Following Smoking Accusations

Mzansi rapper Priddy Ugly defended himself against Ntsiki Mazwai recently when she accused him of sharing a video while smoking

The musician clapped back at Ntsiki, who has made a name for herself for trolling local celebrities

The musician denied that he was smoking in the clip he posted on his timeline, adding that he was only burning sage in the video

Priddy Ugly stood up to Ntsiki Mazwai after she claimed he posted a video of himself smoking. The opinionated poet thought that the rapper was puffing in a video he posted online recently.

Ntsiki took to Priddy's comment section and shared her thoughts on "male privilege". She claimed men can smoke anyhow they like while women get slammed for doing the same thing.

Priddy Ugly stood up to Ntsiki Mazwai after she accused him of smoking in a video. Image: @priddy_ugly, @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Ntsiki, who is known for shading Mzansi celebs on social media, took to Priddy's timeline on Twitter and said:

"Male privilege is nice… Thina they call us names for smoking."

The Soil rapper subtly clapped back at Ntsiki, according to ZAlebs. He denied that he was smoking in the clip but was burning sage. He responded:

"I feel you sis, and that’s unfortunate, it isn’t fair - you’re right. However, the only thing smoking in this video is the sage."

Burning sage is a spiritual ritual to cleanse a person or space or to promote healing and wisdom, so Priddy was being a bit cheeky in his response. It's also believed to get rid of demons and bad auras.

Tweeps also joined the chat and shared their thoughts on the two celebs' debate. @Xolomuziq_guru asked:

"Did she watch the vid even?"

Ntsiki popped up again and reacted to @Xolomuziq_guru's post. She accused men who commented on the post of being angry.

"Why are you so angry gents?"

@Xolomuziq_guru also clapped back:

"Omg! Not only missing the content on the video? Missing my question too?!"

Ntsiki Mazwai tired of being sued

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has shared that she's tired of being sued. The opinionated musician usually trolls Mzansi celebs on social media.

The star has been dragged to court a couple of times for some of the things she has posted about her peers in the Mzansi entertainment and political space. She feels that going to court every now and then to defend herself is costing her a lot of money.

She took to Twitter on Tuesday, 3 August to ask her fans to warn her when she's out of line. She wants them to tell her when she posts something that might end up being argued in a court of law.

Source: Briefly.co.za