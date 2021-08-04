Opinionated singer Ntsiki Mazwai has claimed that she is tired of being sued for what she posts on social media

The controversial media personality asked her followers to warn her if she posts something that might cost her money in the future

The star's fans encouraged her to continue posting what's on her mind but say she shouldn't forget to use the word "allegedly"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has shared that she's tired of being sued. The opinionated musician usually trolls Mzansi celebs on social media.

The star has been dragged to court a couple of times for some of the things she has posted about her peers in the Mzansi entertainment and political space. She feels that going to court every now and then to defend herself is costing her a lot of money.

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared that she's tired of being sued. Image: @ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

She took to Twitter on Tuesday, 3 August to ask her fans to warn her when she's out of line. She wants them to tell her when she posts something that might end up being argued in a court of law. She wrote:

"Guys mina I'm tired of being sued... Please always alert me if I post something that is gonna cost me money."

Ntsiki Mazwai's followers on the micro-blogging app advised her to use the word "allegedly" when she posts about someone. Check out some of their comments below:

@mdluliwabantu said:

"Just don’t mention names speak in riddles kodwa don’t stop speaking your mind."

@Mandlela9 wrote:

"Sisi just use the word 'allegedly' a million times just to be safe, Mamiya."

@lungile_mfeka commented:

"Just be sure to use the term 'allegedly', lapho you'll be untouchable."

@jus_tshepiso added:

"All your tweets are costly somehow... please don't stop tweeting though."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Ntsiki Mazwai claims President Cyril Ramaphosa is anti-black

In other news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has made it clear that she doesn't like President Cyril Ramaphosa. The controversial poet believes that the president doesn't like black people.

The singer took to Twitter on Thursday, 15 July to share her thoughts on Ramaphosa amid the ongoing violent protests and killings in the country. Ntsiki believes that Ramaphosa has failed to come up with a solution amid the volatile political crisis in the country. She wrote:

"Of course I am anti Ramaphosa. He is anti black."

Tweeps shared mixed opinions on Ntsiki's take on Cyril Ramaphosa. @RobynDoGood commented:

"That's what I said. I've been following him blindly all along until his hate for black people became too conspicuous to ignore."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za