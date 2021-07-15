Haibo: Ntsiki Mazwai Claims President Cyril Ramaphosa Is Anti Black

Controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has claimed on social media that President Cyril Ramaphosa is anti-black

The opinionated poet shared that she doesn't like Ramaphosa because he's not doing anything to better the lives of black South Africans

Social media users shared mixed reactions to her post but most agreed that the president is allegedly anti-black

Ntsiki Mazwai has made it clear that she doesn't like President Cyril Ramaphosa. The controversial poet believes that the president doesn't like black people.

The singer took to Twitter on Thursday, 15 July to share her thoughts on Ramaphosa amid the ongoing violent protests and killings in the country. Ntsiki believes that Ramaphosa has failed to come up with a solution amid the volatile political crisis in the country. She wrote:

"Of course I am anti Ramaphosa. He is anti black."

Tweeps shared mixed opinions on Ntsiki's take on Cyril Ramaphosa. Check out some of the comments below:

@Hellothisgirl1 said:

"Is she lying though?"

@Makhosa78668769 commented:

"Zuma was never pro black either."

@Owen01Ndlovu wrote:

"Makhosa clearly you are talking about another Zuma... Zuma brought in Guptas to create job opportunities and they did as not all black people inspire to be business people most of black just want work... And he created job opportunities by giving tenders to Guptas which hurt white people."

@officialBobo_M said:

"He’s comfortable being a kitchen boy while the rest of us are treated like field workers."

@RobynDoGood commented:

"That's what I said. I've been following him blindly all along until his hate for black people became too conspicuous to ignore."

@Cmakhudu2 said:

"He is indeed Anti black from the onset."

@OsonduJj added:

"He is the cause of these problems."

Ntsiki Mazwai claims Mzansi is a dictator state

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has expressed her views on the current political situation in South Africa. The opinionated media personality took to social media to share her thoughts on the current protests and arrests in the country.

The star believes that Mzansi people are scared of expressing their real feelings these days. She said that should tell people whether or not Mzansi is a dictator state.

The controversial singer wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, 12 July:

"The fact that we are living in a time where people are scared to express their real feelings.... Tell you whether or not this is a dictator state."

