Ntsiki Mazwai has expressed her views on the current political situation in South Africa. The opinionated media personality took to social media to share her thoughts on the current protests and arrests in the country.

The star believes that Mzansi people are scared of expressing their real feelings these days. She said that should tell people whether or not Mzansi is a dictator state.

The controversial singer wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, 12 July:

"The fact that we are living in a time where people are scared to express their real feelings.... Tell you whether or not this is a dictator state."

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Ntsiki's opinion. Check out some of their comments below:

@Grumplezz wrote:

"That's extreme. You're still tweeting."

@Crazefreak101 said:

"Why are black people so blind? We as black people are not ready to takeover the land..."

@Carol91588585 commented:

"It is..."

@HenryMkandla wrote:

"It's a very sad scenerio."

@Freethink_devs said:

"So Ntsiki are you saying that the protests and looting are a correct way of expression?"

@Mthurara added:

"Your hyperbolic ramblings reek of self satisfaction. There is no dictatorship in S.A."

Ntsiki Mzwai calls for release of jailed former president Jacob Zuma

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai is calling for the release of incarcerated Jacob Zuma. The media personality expressed that she's an anti-Zuma supporter, but wants the former president to be released so he can "speak to his people" to calm down.

The singer questioned the country's justice system and asked who does it serve. In a blog post, Ntsiki, who made it clear that she doesn't support Zuma, said:

"However, I’m also aware that if Zuma can get arrested by the system without trial, what is stopping the system from arresting other voices and people who stand against it? It got me wondering, who is this system? Who does it serve?"

The star also suggested that the judges were now in charge of running the country instead of the elected president.

