Ntsiki Mazwai Calls for Zuma's Release, Wants Politician to Calm Down Protesters

Ntsiki Mazwai wants the Constitutional Court to release incarcerated former President Jacob Zuma so he could tell his supporters to calm down

Ntsiki questioned the country's justice system in a lengthy blog post she penned about the arrest of Zuma

The media personality reiterated that she's anti-Zuma but feels that the justice system failed him because he was arrested without trial

Ntsiki Mazwai is calling for the release of incarcerated Jacob Zuma. The media personality expressed that she's an anti-Zuma supporter, but wants the former president to be released so he can "speak to his people" to calm down.

Ntsiki Mazwai is calling for Jcob Zuma's release.

Source: Instagram

The singer questioned the country's justice system and asked who does it serve. In a blog post, Ntsiki, who made it clear that she doesn't support Zuma, said:

"However, I’m also aware that if Zuma can get arrested by the system without trial, what is stopping the system from arresting other voices and people who stand against it? It got me wondering, who is this system? Who does it serve?"

The star also suggested that the judges were now in charge of running the country.

"It also got me thinking, 'I thought the boss of the country was the elected president?' So it’s actually not? The boss of the country is the justice system."

Ntsiki Mazwai urged the Constitutional Court to release Zuma so he can calm down the people who have been protesting since his imprisonment.

"The only thing we beg is that the constitutional court own up to its oversight of interfering and ignoring processes, and release the old man. We all know he is not innocent, but your approach was misguided. Own it."

Reacting to Ntsiki's post on Twitter, a tweep @Mandy_Maqhoba:

"Mmmh, I wish someone could explain to me in lay man terms what the process was supposed to be. Does everyone who refuse to appear face legal charges? What is the usual prescribed sentence for this exact type of offense? Why was there a need for judges to vote?"

L'vovo shades late Nelson Mandela, applauds incarcerated Jacob Zuma

In related news, Briefly News reported that L'vovo has once again showed his support for arrested former President Jacob Zuma. The Kwaito musician took to social media to share his thoughts on Zuma and late former President Nelson Mandela.

The Resista hitmaker believes that Zuma is bigger than Mandela. The star shaded Mandela and suggested that he did not do anything for poor people of Mzansi.

L'vovo took to Twitter late on Thursday, 8 July and claimed that Zuma now means more to the poor people of the country than Mandela. He wrote:

"Zuma just overtook Mandela. Zuma now means more to the poor South African than what Mandela meant (even with the amount of advertising and propaganda about Mandela). Zuma just took pole position in SA politics and history books! People are hurt, like genuinely hurt! Nxamalala."

