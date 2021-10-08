Briefly News asked Saffas their views on Ntsiki Mazwai's video in which she gives her opinions on the "drunk" fight between Boity and Bujy

She said that fights that break out between drunk people at bars and clubs shouldn't be considered GBV (gender-based violence)

This was following Boity's statement where she said asked her fans to take a stand against GBV after the brawl landed her in hospital

We at Briefly News asked the people of Mzansi if Ntsiki Mazwai is correct in her opinion of the brawl between radio personality Bujy Bikwa and TV personality Boity Thulo? And why? Saffas did not disappoint as the Facebook post received over 260 comments and close to 400 reactions.

Mzansi share their thoughts on Ntsiki Mazwai's video about the fight between Boity and Bujy. Image: Sifiso Shabalala/Facebook, Sbahle Brendon/Facebook, Lerato Mashifane/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The background

This was in relation to the explosive fight between Boity and Bujy last week Thursday at a hotel in Waterfall. Images and audio of the incident leaked on social media and revealed details about what went down. On the audio shared with the Citizen, you can hear a physical altercation take place between the two. Prior to this, they were both hurling insults at each other after Boity, who considers herself a sangoma, began giving unsolicited readings. Bujy responded to her readings saying:

“Is this how weak you are? With such aggressiveness?”

Shortly after, things spiraled out of control and it sounded like Bujy emptied his drink all over Boity, and this was followed by the sound of a bottle breaking and people screaming. Boity was then rushed to hospital and later confirmed that she was assaulted and opened a case with the police after the incident.

However, she didn't give details about the events but in a statement she said she has faith in the justice system and asked her fans to take a stand against GBV (gender-based violence).

Ntsiki's Video

Never one to shy away from airing her opinions, musician Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on the brawl between the two. In a video, she says:

"I have a problem with GBV being put on the same level as impi yase tshwaleni (alcohol induced bar and club fights)."

"I have a problem with two drunkards who were slurring at each other being in the same category as some woman who is genuinely being abused by her man."

Mzansi Responds

After Briefly News asked Mzansi about their opinions on Ntsiki's video, it seems as though people are divided. Some think the musician is correct in saying that alcohol-induced fights shouldn't be considered GBV, while others think this is absolutely absurd because you shouldn't justify violence in any way even when alcohol is involved.

Let's take a look at the heated comments:

Sifiso Shabalala:

"Where is that video? I would like to see and hear her saying that because this time I honestly agree with her. After listening to that audio recording I just got bored because one could hear that those people were drunk."

Parele Sha Mase:

"We can't narrow down GBV. In that way, we insinuating that it's okay if it happens sisematshwaleni. I'm caught with aghast by this statement, wow. What a way to justify GBV. Whether implicit or explicit, we can't steer away from the fact he (bu nton nton) allegedly beat Boity and such is justiciable."

Lerato Mashifane:

"For the first time in her life she spoke something with sense. She is correct."

Sbahle Brendon:

"So when someone got beaten at the bar or club it's not GBV? Or it's okay to beat someone who provokes you at the club it doesn't matter whether it's a woman or man?"

Thando Tukulu:

"She once more hit the nail on the head and you'll see how her comments make a lot of folk have chest pains because of the truth."

Mfundo Vibe Sithole:

"For the first time she is right. This is a bar fight. They were drunk and fought. The kasi in them showed itself a bit on that day. Ekasi every weekend there are fights in tarvens."

Nkosenhle Nkosenhle:

A drunk woman is still a woman isn't she...? My point exactly!!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za